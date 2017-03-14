SAVE 30% AT HOTTER SHOES
TREAT YOUR FEET TO STYLE AND COMFORT THIS SEASON
Discover comfortable, luxurious footwear from the UK’s largest shoe manufacturer. We’ve teamed up with Hotter Shoes to offer Candis readers an exclusive 30 per cent off purchases instore and online. Hotter has been making shoes in its Lancashire factory for more than 50 years and is committed to quality. From butter-soft leather to generously padded insoles, each shoe is designed with exquisite attention to detail and is packed full of signature comfort features to ensure maximum comfort all day long.
Explore the latest range of on-trend styles and classic silhouettes, including vibrant colours and beautiful botanical prints to suit every taste. The entire range is covered by a 100 per cent Happy Promise, so you can exchange shoes within 90 days using the free returns label provided, and there
is free UK delivery and returns on your first order.
TO CLAIM YOUR DISCOUNT
Head to your nearest Hotter store or visit hotter.com and enter the code GRDWOW at the checkout. You can also call 0800 525 893 to order by phone.
Terms and conditions: Offer valid until 28 June 2017. Only one offer per transaction. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Offer does not include Hotter Originals, shoe care products, items under £25 and discounted products. Offer applies to new customers only. Postage charge £4.95 – free on orders over £80. UK standard delivery only.
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.