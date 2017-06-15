SAVE WITH JET2HOLIDAYS

With thousands of hotels at over 40 sun-soaked destinations across the Mediterranean, Canaries and beyond, you’ll have a huge choice of where to enjoy your discount. From Majorca to Madeira and more – wherever you choose you’ll get your hotel, return flights, transfers and 22kg baggage wrapped up in an ATOL-protected package for just £60 deposit per person.

Even better, you can use your £25 off for holidays taken from June 2017 to October 2018, so you can take your pick whether you’d prefer to get away this year or next. You can even get £25 off some of the great savings Jet2holidays are currently offering. Have a great holiday – you deserve it!