Give your winter garden a welcome splash of colour with these early flowering low-growing spring bulbs. The blooms vary from pale blue to deep violet with yellow splashes down the centre of each petal – and we have 30 bulbs to give away to every reader for just £3.95 postage.

This RHS Award of Garden Merit (RHS AGM) variety will flower from February to March and reach just 15cm tall. Plant in full sun, leave undisturbed after flowering and they will bloom again year after year.

Narcissus ‘Tête-à-Tête’ (RHS AGM)

One of the most popular miniature daffodils, this is particularly lovely when planted near Muscari armeniacum. Makes a fabulous early spring display for a sunny window box. Clusters of up to three deep golden-yellow flowers with slightly reflexed petals and deep yellow cups appear in March and April above the narrow, strap-shaped leaves. Height 20cm, spread 12cm. Supplied as 10/12cm bulbs.

Muscari armeniacum (RHS AGM)

Also known as the grape hyacinth, this is a vigorous growing bulbous perennial with narrow, arching green leaves and erect stems bearing dense spikes of white-tipped, deep violet-blue, egg-shaped flowers 5mm long. Makes a fabulous early spring display for a sunny window box, or for the front of a border, particularly when planted with Narcissus ‘Tête-à-Tête’. Height up to 20cm. Supplied as 7/8cm bulbs.

Single-flowered snowdrops (RHS AGM)

Single-flowered snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) herald the end of winter. Their nodding white bell-like flowers are extraordinarily hardy and it can be depended on to flower very early, whatever the weather. For natural-looking drifts, gently cast them across the planting area and plant them where they land! Height up to 15cm. Supplied as 4/5cm bulbs.

Allium ‘Globemaster’ (RHS AGM)

This is possibly the best known large-headed purple allium. Their spherical flower heads grow up to 15cm in diameter, made up of numerous star-shaped, deep violet flowers that appear in early summer. Look great in pots or borders where they can be seen in their full glory. Height 85cm. Flowering period June and July. Supplied as three large (18/20cm) bulbs.

Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Rosita’

This wonderful perennial is a mophead large flowered hydrangea whose deep pink flowers are in bloom for many months. The blooms start off tinged with green before unfurling to a rich deep pink/red (which may be mauve-pink dependent on acid soil). Plant up in early autumn while the soil is still warm and there is time for the plant to establish before the start of winter. Height / spread at maturity 1.5m. Supplied in 9.5cm pot.

