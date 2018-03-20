Treat yourself at Ragdale Hall
Join us on 18-20 March 2018 on this exclusive two-night luxury break from £296 per person*
We all deserve a little pampering, so treat yourself to a relaxing two-night spa break, exclusive to Candis Club members to enjoy with their friends and family. The award-winning Ragdale Hall is nestled in the beautiful Leicestershire countryside and offers state-of-the-art facilities such as the multi-million-pound Thermal Spa and new rooftop Infinity Pool, heated to 36°C. With a fully equipped gym plus fitness sessions, tennis, cycling and pitch and putt available, you can be as active as you choose – or you can simply relax in one of Ragdale’s many peaceful areas and enjoy some me-time. Candis readers will also receive a Clarins gift worth £25, which includes Tonic Bath & Shower Concentrate and Moisture Rich Body Lotion (both 100ml).
PRICE PER PERSON INCLUDES
- Welcome drinks & raffle
- Two nights’ accommodation
- Breakfast served in your room plus three-course lunch and dinner served in the dining room
- Clarins gift worth £25
- Full use of spa
- Complimentary robe hire and flip flops
- 40-minute Ragdale Prescription Facial or Full Body Massage
- 25-minute Soft Hands or Fresh Feet treatment or Lavender & Tea Tree Exfoliation
- Fashion showcase
- Clarins skincare workshop Economy £296 per person*; Standard/Lodge £329 per person; Standard Plus £342 per person; Superior £355 per person;
Superior Plus £382 per person. There are a limited number of economy rooms, so book early to avoid disappointment.
HOW TO BOOK
Call Ragdale Hall Reservations Team on 01664 433000 and quote Candis.
Terms and conditions:
*Prices per person, based on two sharing. Single supplement £55. Twin/double and triple rooms available. Book an extra night on Tuesday at a rate of £142 inc all meals and another 25-minute treatment. £100 deposit required at time of booking, balance paid on departure. Minimum age 16. Full terms and conditions on ragdalehall.co.uk.
