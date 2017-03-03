Baked chicken & Bombay potatoes
Ditch the takeaway and try this low-fat Indian-inspired alternative
Preparation time:15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
500g baby new potatoes, halved if large
1 tbsp oil
500g chicken breast fillets, cut into chunks
1 onion, sliced
1 clove garlic, chopped
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp mild chilli powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp low-sodium salt
400g tin chopped tomatoes
28g pack fresh coriander, chopped
150g tub low-fat natural yoghurt
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 5 minutes and drain.
2 Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken and onion for 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, spices and salt and cook for a further minute.
3 Stir in the tomatoes, 150ml water and the potatoes. Bring to the boil and transfer to a roasting tin.
4 Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked throughout and potatoes are tender. Stir in half the fresh coriander.
5 Mix together the yoghurt and remaining coriander and serve alongside the chicken and Bombay potatoes.
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.