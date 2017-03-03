Baked chicken & Bombay potatoes

Ditch the takeaway and try this low-fat Indian-inspired alternative

Preparation time:15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g baby new potatoes, halved if large

1 tbsp oil

500g chicken breast fillets, cut into chunks

1 onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, chopped

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp mild chilli powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp low-sodium salt

400g tin chopped tomatoes

28g pack fresh coriander, chopped

150g tub low-fat natural yoghurt

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 5 minutes and drain.

2 Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken and onion for 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, spices and salt and cook for a further minute.

3 Stir in the tomatoes, 150ml water and the potatoes. Bring to the boil and transfer to a roasting tin.

4 Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked throughout and potatoes are tender. Stir in half the fresh coriander.

5 Mix together the yoghurt and remaining coriander and serve alongside the chicken and Bombay potatoes.