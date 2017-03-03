Banoffee pie

With fresh bananas, a caramel filling and a crumbly biscuit base, this delicious dessert can be enjoyed all year round

Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus chilling

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

175g light Rich Tea biscuits

200g unsalted butter

100g dark brown soft sugar

397g tin condensed milk

½ tsp low-sodium salt

2 ripe bananas, mashed

250g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

1 tsp cocoa powder

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6. Crush the biscuits in a food processor to make fine crumbs.

2 Melt 100g of the butter and mix in the crumbs. Press into the base and sides of a 4cm deep x 20cm round loose-bottomed cake tin and bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool.

3 Melt the remaining butter and sugar in a medium saucepan and gently cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the condensed milk and bring to the boil and cook for 1 minute, stirring all the time to give a thick golden caramel. Stir in the salt and pour into the tin.

4 Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.

5 When chilled, spread the bananas over the caramel and top with the yoghurt. Remove from the tin, sprinkle with cocoa powder and serve.