Banoffee pie
With fresh bananas, a caramel filling and a crumbly biscuit base, this delicious dessert can be enjoyed all year round
Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus chilling
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients
175g light Rich Tea biscuits
200g unsalted butter
100g dark brown soft sugar
397g tin condensed milk
½ tsp low-sodium salt
2 ripe bananas, mashed
250g 0% fat Greek yoghurt
1 tsp cocoa powder
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6. Crush the biscuits in a food processor to make fine crumbs.
2 Melt 100g of the butter and mix in the crumbs. Press into the base and sides of a 4cm deep x 20cm round loose-bottomed cake tin and bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool.
3 Melt the remaining butter and sugar in a medium saucepan and gently cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the condensed milk and bring to the boil and cook for 1 minute, stirring all the time to give a thick golden caramel. Stir in the salt and pour into the tin.
4 Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.
5 When chilled, spread the bananas over the caramel and top with the yoghurt. Remove from the tin, sprinkle with cocoa powder and serve.
