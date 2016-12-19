Beetroot superfood truffles

It’s hard to believe these truffles contain no refined sugar or dairy, but are packed with goodness and count as two of your five a day thanks to the addition of beetroot and avocado.

Serves: 12

Preparation time: 15 minutes plus 1hr chilling

Cooking time: n/a

Ingredients

1 large ready-cooked (vacuum pack) beetroot

1 large ripe avocado, peeled

¼ tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp pure maple syrup

100g unsweetened cacao powder plus extra for dusting

Desiccated coconut for dusting

Method

1 Put the beetroot, avocado, vanilla extract, maple syrup and half of the cacao powder into a blender or food processor. Process until well combined.

2 Add the remaining cacao powder to the blender and again process until well combined. Transfer the chocolate mixture to a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.

3 Once chilled, scoop tablespoon-sized portions of the mixture and roll in your palms to form balls – the mixture will be slightly sticky but should form balls easily.

4 Put some extra cacao powder and desiccated coconut in a plate and roll the chocolate truffles around in one or the other to coat.

Recipes and images courtesy of lovebeetroot.co.uk