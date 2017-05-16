Smoky, Cheesy Sweetcorn & Black Bean Quesadillas

A Mexican classic. Smoked paprika is the key here. Don’t get the unsmoked stuff!

Cooking Time (includes preparation time): 1 Hour

Ingredients

2 Large Avocados

2 Peppers (Red, Yellow or Orange, NOT Green)

1 Brown Onion

400g Black Beans

Smoked Paprika

1 Lime

Bunch of Coriander

2 Corn on the Cobs

450g Cheddar

8 White Tortilla Wraps

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C/356°F.

2. Finely chop 2 peppers and 1 onion. Place in frying pan on medium heat. Once softened, add three teaspoons smoked paprika. Allow to soften further for another 5 minutes.

3. Wrap two corn on the cobs in tin foil. Place on baking tray and place in oven for 20 minutes, turning half way through. When ready, remove from oven and slice off the sweet corn and set aside in a bowl.

4. Add your black beans to the pan. Add salt, pepper and a handful of chopped coriander. Mash everything together and remove from heat.

5. Salsa time. Scoop out flesh of two avocados into a bowl. Add 4 finely chopped tomatoes, a handful of coriander, the juice of a lime and season with salt, pepper and olive oil. Mash everything together and put in the fridge.

6. Quesadilla time. Heat a frying pan. Drizzle in some olive oil. Place a white tortilla wrap on the pan. Scatter some cheddar over it. Spoon some black bean mix on top of that. Scatter over some sweet corn kernels. Scatter more cheddar on top, and cover with another wrap. Cook for 3-4 minutes, and then flip it. The wraps should be golden, and the cheese should be melted. When this is so, remove from the heat and slice into quarters.

7. Serve the quesadillas with the cold salsa!

Recipes and images courtesy of www.facebook.com/mobkitchen