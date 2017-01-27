Cavolo nero, potato and black pudding stack
This makes a great entrée or alternative filling breakfast
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
150g vine-on cherry tomatoes
350g baby new potatoes, halved
200g pack of cavolo nero, stems removed and shredded
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
120g black pudding, sliced
75g crème fraîche
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.
2 Place the tomatoes in a small roasting tin and roast for 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook the potatoes in boiling water for 10 minutes or until just tender. Add the cavolo nero and cook for 3 minutes more. Drain.
3 Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a pan and fry the garlic for a few seconds. Add the potatoes and cavolo nero, plus half the mustard. Crush lightly with a masher to give a chunky texture. Press into two 11cm ring moulds.
4 Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil and fry the black pudding for 1 minute each side. Place on top of the mash.
5 Warm the crème fraîche with the remaining mustard and spoon over the pudding. Top with the tomatoes and serve.
COOK’S TIP
If you don’t like black pudding, simply subsititue with grilled bacon and a poached egg. For a vegetarian option, trying frying slices of halloumi cheese.
Recipe and images courtesy of discoverkale.co.uk
