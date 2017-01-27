Cavolo nero, potato and black pudding stack

This makes a great entrée or alternative filling breakfast

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

150g vine-on cherry tomatoes

350g baby new potatoes, halved

200g pack of cavolo nero, stems removed and shredded

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

120g black pudding, sliced

75g crème fraîche

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.

2 Place the tomatoes in a small roasting tin and roast for 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook the potatoes in boiling water for 10 minutes or until just tender. Add the cavolo nero and cook for 3 minutes more. Drain.

3 Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a pan and fry the garlic for a few seconds. Add the potatoes and cavolo nero, plus half the mustard. Crush lightly with a masher to give a chunky texture. Press into two 11cm ring moulds.

4 Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil and fry the black pudding for 1 minute each side. Place on top of the mash.

5 Warm the crème fraîche with the remaining mustard and spoon over the pudding. Top with the tomatoes and serve.

COOK’S TIP

If you don’t like black pudding, simply subsititue with grilled bacon and a poached egg. For a vegetarian option, trying frying slices of halloumi cheese.

Recipe and images courtesy of discoverkale.co.uk