Chocolate, coconut and banana breakfast pancakes

Give breakfast a wake-up call with these unique pancakes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 tbsp. The Groovy Food Company Organic Coconut Flour

1 Large Banana, Mashed

4 Large Eggs, Beaten

2 tsp. Raw Cacao Powder or Cocoa Powder

1 tsp. Vanilla Bean Paste or 1 Vanilla Pod, Deseeded

2 tbsp. The Groovy Food Company Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Pinch salt

Garnish:

2 Bananas, sliced

2 Handfuls Raw Coconut Chips, Toasted

50g Dark Chocolate Shavings

The Groovy Food Company Organic Agave Nectar, Light Amber & Mild

Method

1. Put all the ingredients except for the coconut oil into a bowl and blend together with a hand stick blender.

2. Melt the coconut oil on a gentle heat and put into a separate bowl.

3. Heat your pancake or frying pan over a medium heat and take a square of kitchen roll, dab it into the oil.

4. Once the oil is hot, take ¾ ladle of the pancake mixture and pour into the pancake pan.

5. Cook until golden brown on the underside (approx. 1 minute), then flip over and cook until golden brown on the other side (about 30 seconds).

6. Once you’ve cooked all six pancakes, stack them back on top of each other in a set of 3 to warm through in the hot pan and flip over to warm the other side.

7. Serve warm with a drizzle of agave nectar, sliced bananas, toasted coconut chips and chocolate shavings on top.

The Groovy Food Company’s Top Tip

After you have poured in the pancake mixture, shake the pan gently to ensure the mixture is evenly spread.

Recipe and image courtesy of www.groovyfood.co.uk