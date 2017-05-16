Vegan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Coconut Milk Curry

Creamy, healthy, delicious, vegan. Cauliflower is key here so don’t miss out on it!

Cooking Time (includes preparation time): 40 Minutes

Ingredients

600g Chickpeas

2 Limes

Ground Coriander

Garam Masala

Turmeric

Cumin

Red Chillies

1 Cauliflower

Bunch of Coriander

Coconut Milk

4 Tomatoes

2 Brown Onions

Garlic

Ginger

Method

1. Finely chop 2 onions and 3 cloves of garlic. Grate a big chunk of ginger. Throw into a pan and let soften for 5 minutes over a medium heat.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric, 2 teaspoons of cumin, 2 teaspoons of ground coriander seeds and 2 and a half teaspoons of garam masala. Mix it all in.

3. Break your cauliflower into little florets, and add that to the pan. Coat the cauliflower in the spices. Add a bit of water from the chickpea tin to loosen the curry.

4. Finely chop 4 tomatoes and add these to the pan. Season everything with salt and pepper, and then add 600g of chickpeas. Add a can of coconut milk, and mix everything together. Add a grated red chilli.

5. Allow the curry to putter away on a medium heat for 20 minutes, or until it is nicely thickened.

6. Add a large handful of chopped coriander at the end, and squeeze over the juice of a lime. Enjoy!

Recipes and images courtesy of www.facebook.com/mobkitchen