Vegan Cauliflower, Chickpea & Coconut Milk Curry
Creamy, healthy, delicious, vegan. Cauliflower is key here so don’t miss out on it!
Cooking Time (includes preparation time): 40 Minutes
Ingredients
600g Chickpeas
2 Limes
Ground Coriander
Garam Masala
Turmeric
Cumin
Red Chillies
1 Cauliflower
Bunch of Coriander
Coconut Milk
4 Tomatoes
2 Brown Onions
Garlic
Ginger
Method
1. Finely chop 2 onions and 3 cloves of garlic. Grate a big chunk of ginger. Throw into a pan and let soften for 5 minutes over a medium heat.
2. Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric, 2 teaspoons of cumin, 2 teaspoons of ground coriander seeds and 2 and a half teaspoons of garam masala. Mix it all in.
3. Break your cauliflower into little florets, and add that to the pan. Coat the cauliflower in the spices. Add a bit of water from the chickpea tin to loosen the curry.
4. Finely chop 4 tomatoes and add these to the pan. Season everything with salt and pepper, and then add 600g of chickpeas. Add a can of coconut milk, and mix everything together. Add a grated red chilli.
5. Allow the curry to putter away on a medium heat for 20 minutes, or until it is nicely thickened.
6. Add a large handful of chopped coriander at the end, and squeeze over the juice of a lime. Enjoy!
Recipes and images courtesy of www.facebook.com/mobkitchen
