Chicken and chorizo potato one pot

This Spanish-inspired one-pot is a simple but delicious crowd-pleaser that won’t disappoint.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

500g Salad/Baby potatoes (such as Charlotte or Maris Piper), halved

8 chicken thighs, bone removed skin on

100g chorizo sausage, thinly sliced

Juice of one lemon

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 small red onions, cut into ¼’s

6 garlic cloves, skin on

1 large courgette, cut into chunks

200g kale, roughly chopped

25g pumpkin seeds

2 tsp fresh thyme

1tbsp olive oil

Method

Preheat your oven to 220*c / gas 7

Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water until tender. Drain and leave until needed.

With a sharp knife cut the chicken thighs in half, place onto a large tray with the potatoes, drizzle over the olive oil and season with salt and milled pepper. Cook for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and add the sliced chorizo, garlic, red onions, courgette and fresh thyme. Pop back into the oven for a further 10 minutes.

Remove the tray again and add the kale and pop back in for 5 minutes.

Just before serving sprinkle over the pumpkin seeds and squeeze over the juice of one lemon.

Recipe and images courtesy of lovepotatoes.co.uk