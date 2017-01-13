Chilli beef oat cobbler
The combination of oats and mince is perfect winter comfort food
Serves: 12
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
500g lean minced beef
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 green pepper, deseeded and finely diced
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 heaped tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp chilli powder (or more to taste)
500ml carton passata (or 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes)
2 heaped tbsp tomato puree
400g can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
300ml beef stock
Oat cobbler topping:
80g rolled oats
200g wholemeal self-raising flour
100g unsalted butter
2 medium eggs, beaten
6-8 tbsp milk
1 medium egg, beaten, for glazing the cobbler
Method
1 Preheat oven to 180°C, gas mark 4.
2 Fry the mince over a high heat until browned, remove from the pan and set aside.
3 In the same pan fry the onion, garlic and pepper for 3-4 minutes.
4 Add the spices and herbs and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
5 Return the mince to the pan along with the tomato passata (or tinned tomatoes), puree, beans and stock, cook over a low heat for 15-20 minutes.
6 Meanwhile blitz up ¾ of the oats until a fine consistency, then combine with the flour in a mixing bowl.
7 Rub in the butter until it resembles breadcrumbs.
8 Stir in the beaten eggs and add the milk one tablespoon at a time, mixing until it resembles a thick batter.
9 Place the chilli into an ovenproof dish then dot 8-10 tablespoons of the batter on top, making sure they don’t touch.
10 To glaze, brush the cobbler with some beaten egg then scatter over the remaining oats.
11 Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until golden.
Tips
Serve with some grated cheese, jalapenos and a dollop of soured cream
Use 60g fine oatmeal instead of blitzing oats, along with 20g rolled oats for sprinkling
Glaze with a little milk instead of egg
Recipes and images courtesy of wholegraingoodness.com
