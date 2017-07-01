Chinese Walnut Biscuits

These biscuits are delicious with a cup of green tea. Serve them alone or with fresh fruit.

Prep: 10min

Cook: 20min

Ready in: 30min

Makes: About 12 biscuits

Ingredients:

• 12 walnut halves

• 100g plain flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 50g butter or lard

• 100g sugar

• 2 eggs

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C / Gas Mark 6.

2. Immerse the walnut pieces in a pan of boiling water for about 5 minutes. Remove them with a slotted spoon, pat dry with kitchen paper and set aside.

3. Put the flour and baking powder into a large bowl and rub in the butter or lard until well mixed.

4. Add the sugar and 1 egg and mix to form a thick paste.

5. Divide the mixture into 12 balls and press them into flattish, biscuit shapes about 5cm (2in) in diameter.

6. Put them on a non-stick baking tray or a plain oiled baking tray. Press a piece of walnut on to each biscuit.

7. Using a pastry brush, glaze the tops with the remaining beaten egg.

8. Once cooled, the biscuits can be stored in an airtight jar, where they will keep for about a week.

Recipe and Image courtesy of Ken Hom’s Complete Chinese Cuisine, published by BBC Books