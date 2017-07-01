Chinese Walnut Biscuits
These biscuits are delicious with a cup of green tea. Serve them alone or with fresh fruit.
Prep: 10min
Cook: 20min
Ready in: 30min
Makes: About 12 biscuits
Ingredients:
• 12 walnut halves
• 100g plain flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 50g butter or lard
• 100g sugar
• 2 eggs
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C / Gas Mark 6.
2. Immerse the walnut pieces in a pan of boiling water for about 5 minutes. Remove them with a slotted spoon, pat dry with kitchen paper and set aside.
3. Put the flour and baking powder into a large bowl and rub in the butter or lard until well mixed.
4. Add the sugar and 1 egg and mix to form a thick paste.
5. Divide the mixture into 12 balls and press them into flattish, biscuit shapes about 5cm (2in) in diameter.
6. Put them on a non-stick baking tray or a plain oiled baking tray. Press a piece of walnut on to each biscuit.
7. Using a pastry brush, glaze the tops with the remaining beaten egg.
8. Once cooled, the biscuits can be stored in an airtight jar, where they will keep for about a week.
Recipe and Image courtesy of Ken Hom’s Complete Chinese Cuisine, published by BBC Books
