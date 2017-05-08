Chocolate and Hazelnut Cake
by Brian Turner
This impressive dessert would be perfect for a special occasion
Ingredients
8oz dark chocolate
6 eggs
4oz ground hazelnuts
1tbsp strong coffee
10oz caster sugar
2oz ground almonds
4oz sieved apricot jam
4oz dark chocolate
2oz unsalted butter
1tbsp double cream
Method
1. Melt 8oz chocolate carefully over hot water, do not let the water touch the bowl
2. Separate 4 eggs and put yolks with 2 whole eggs and sugar and whisk until thick and creamy
3. Roast the almonds and hazelnuts quickly, do not overcook and leave to cool
4. Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks
5. Add nuts and coffee and melted chocolate to egg mixture
6. Gently fold in the egg whites
7. Pour into a greased and lined cake tin
8. Bake 180 c for 30 minutes then cover and bake for a further 30 minutes
9. TO check if coked plunge a skewer into the centre, it will come out with no uncooked cake on it
10. Take out and leave to sit for 10 minutes then take out and leave to cool on a wire cake rack
11. Melt apricot jam and brush over the outside of the cake
12. Melt chocolate over gently simmering water
13. Add double cream and butter and beat in
14. Allow to cool slightly and pour over using a palette knife to smooth over
Recipes in support of Bowel Cancer UK’s ‘Be a Star, Bake a Cake’ campaign’
