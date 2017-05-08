Chocolate and Hazelnut Cake

by Brian Turner

This impressive dessert would be perfect for a special occasion

Ingredients

8oz dark chocolate

6 eggs

4oz ground hazelnuts

1tbsp strong coffee

10oz caster sugar

2oz ground almonds

4oz sieved apricot jam

4oz dark chocolate

2oz unsalted butter

1tbsp double cream

Method

1. Melt 8oz chocolate carefully over hot water, do not let the water touch the bowl

2. Separate 4 eggs and put yolks with 2 whole eggs and sugar and whisk until thick and creamy

3. Roast the almonds and hazelnuts quickly, do not overcook and leave to cool

4. Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks

5. Add nuts and coffee and melted chocolate to egg mixture

6. Gently fold in the egg whites

7. Pour into a greased and lined cake tin

8. Bake 180 c for 30 minutes then cover and bake for a further 30 minutes

9. TO check if coked plunge a skewer into the centre, it will come out with no uncooked cake on it

10. Take out and leave to sit for 10 minutes then take out and leave to cool on a wire cake rack

11. Melt apricot jam and brush over the outside of the cake

12. Melt chocolate over gently simmering water

13. Add double cream and butter and beat in

14. Allow to cool slightly and pour over using a palette knife to smooth over

Recipes in support of Bowel Cancer UK’s ‘Be a Star, Bake a Cake’ campaign’