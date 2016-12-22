Ginger beer mustard-glazed ham

Perfect for Boxing Day, this tender ham is covered in a sweet and sticky glaze that’s bound to impress guests.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 cans (990ml) fiery ginger beer

500g soft dark brown sugar

1 large thumb sliced ginger

Juice of 4 oranges and the zest of 2 (approximately 400ml)

6 tbsp English mustard

150ml bourbon or whisky, whatever kind you have or like best

1½ kg smoked boneless gammon joint with a good layer of fat covering

Method:

Place the ginger beer, sugar and ginger in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring all the time until the sugar dissolves.

Add in the orange juice and zest and continue to boil, stirring frequently until the liquid is reduced by about a third and is becoming stickier. Whisk in the mustard and continue to cook until the glaze has reduced a little more and is coating the back of a spoon. Remove from the heat, immediately whisk in the booze if using and allow to cool a little.

Place the gammon in a large pot of cold, unsalted water (making sure it is submerged) and bring to a boil as fast as you can. Drain off the water and do the same again – this will remove any excess salt from the gammon and saves you soaking it overnight the old-fashioned way.

Turn down to a simmer and cook for around 45-60 minutes or until a knife goes in and out easily and the meat feels tender.

Remove and place in a tray lined with greaseproof paper. If the gammon has skin use a small knife to remove it, keeping as much fat as possible on the meat.

Pour over a third of the glaze, making sure to cover the surface well (I use a pastry brush to help).

Place in your preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until bubbly and starting to brown. Repeat the glazing and baking process twice more, reserving just a tablespoon or two of the glaze at the end.

Bake a final time until the gammon is crispy with glaze. Take it out of the oven and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes before brushing over the last tablespoon or two of glaze to give it an attractive shine and serving.

Recipes and Images courtesy of frenchsuk.co.uk