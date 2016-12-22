Green bean casserole

A tasty way to shake up those greens this festive season!

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients

600g green beans, trimmed and strung

200g sour cream

2 tbsp yellow mustard

300g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

2 packets of crispy onions

425ml milk (any kind)

25g plain flour

40g unsalted butter

2 bay leaves

1 small sprig thyme

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small onion, peeled and halved

4 black peppercorns

1 egg yolk

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/R4.

Bring the milk to a boil with the halved onion, bay leaves, garlic and peppercorns. Turn off the heat and allow to steep for 10 minutes to infuse the flavours, strain into a jug while still warm and reserve for later.

Blanch the green beans in salted boiling water until barely cooked – you want plenty of bite to remain. Drain and refresh in iced water to keep their colour. Drain again and shake dry then place in a buttered casserole dish.

Slice the mushrooms and sauté in olive oil until golden brown. Place in a bowl and set aside for later.

Add the butter to a saucepan and melt over a low heat. Add in the flour and stir with a wooden spoon to make a smooth paste then continue to stir and cook this a low-medium heat for 5 minutes, you want it to lose its raw flour taste without browning the flour. Now bit by bit, stir in the milk with a wooden spoon in stages and continue to stir briskly until the sauce is smooth. Bring up to a simmer, stirring all the while, and cook until the sauce is thickened and has lost its floury taste, about 8-10 minutes. Be careful it doesn’t burn and stick. Remove from heat and beat in the egg yolk. Taste and season with lemon juice, salt and freshly ground black pepper to your liking.

Now whisk the sour cream and mustard through the white sauce. Add in the mushrooms and 1 packet of the crispy onions and stir.

Pour the sauce over the green beans in the casserole dish, bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until starting to bubble to a golden brown. Remove from the oven and veil the dish with the remaining crispy onions. Return to the oven for 5-10 minutes or until the whole dish is bubbling and piping hot. Serve warm.

Recipes and Images courtesy of frenchsuk.co.uk