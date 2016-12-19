Honey-glazed Brussels sprouts and beetroot with blue cheese and walnuts

Who said Brussels sprouts need to be boring? Perfect for Christmas, yet this tasty recipe that combines Brussels sprouts with sweet beetroot, creamy blue cheese and crunchy walnuts is delicious any day of the year.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

680g Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

60ml water

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp honey

250g pack cooked beetroot, diced

25g crumbled blue cheese

25g walnuts, chopped

Method

1 In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter to medium heat. Add the Brussels sprouts and allow them to cook cut-side down for 4-5 minutes, or until golden brown.

2 Add the garlic, salt and water and cook for 3 minutes, uncovered, stirring occasionally. Put a lid on the pan and cook for 5-8 minutes, or until all of the liquid is absorbed and Brussels sprouts are cooked to your liking.

3 Add the honey and chopped beetroot and heat for 1-2 minutes until the beetroot is hot. Transfer the sautéed Brussels sprouts and beetroot to a serving dish and add the blue cheese crumbles and chopped walnuts. Toss everything together and serve.

Recipes and images courtesy of lovebeetroot.co.uk