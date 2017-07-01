Indian Coconut Ladoos
Easy to prepare, these treats make a great gift too!
Prep: 10mins
Cook: 20mins
Ready in: 30mins
Makes: approximately 20 pieces
Ingredients:
200g (7 oz) desiccated coconut
400g (14 oz) condensed milk
Vegan version:
200g (7 oz) desiccated coconut
75ml (4 tablespoons) full fat coconut milk
2 teaspoons of coconut oil
100g (3ó oz) demerara sugar
A pinch of salt
Instructions:
1. Pour the milk into a pan (preferably non-stick) and warm on a medium heat.
2. For the vegan recipe, add the oil, sugar and salt and mix in. Bring to a bubbling boil for about 4 minutes until a syrup is formed.
3. Take off the heat and immediately add the desiccated coconut (keeping aside 2 tablespoons for coating).
4. Return to a medium-low heat, mixing continuously until it makes a thick, sticky paste that pulls away from the sides of the pan.
5. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes until it is comfortable to touch. With wet hands, take small pieces of the mixture and roll into a ball.
6. Coat each ball with the remaining coconut. You could also drizzle with melted chocolate or caramel as desired.
7. The ladoos can now be eaten or stored in an airtight container for up to a week in a refrigerator.
Notes:
• Don’t wait too long to shape the ladoos, as the mixture will harden as it cools.
• If the coconut mixture is too crumbly, add some more heated milk.
• If you enjoy exotic flavours, you could add cardamom, cinnamon, vanilla or
saffron to the mixture
Recipe and Images courtesy of spana.org/teaparty
