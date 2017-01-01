Leek and smoked haddock stew

You could also try this with lightly smoked mackerel or kippers

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

30g (1oz) butter

2 leeks, trimmed and sliced thinly into rings

200g (7oz) potatoes, peeled and cut into 1cm dice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

400ml (14floz) milk

600ml (1 pint) fish, chicken or vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

400g (14oz) smoked haddock fillet, undyed

30g (1oz) plain flour

1 x 195g (7oz) tin of sweetcorn

2 x 400g (14oz) tins white beans; drained and washed (you can use cannellini, butter or haricot beans)

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp smoked paprika

Method

1. Place a medium-sized saucepan or sauté pan on the stove and add the butter. Allow it to melt before adding the leeks and potatoes with a pinch of salt and a generous twist of pepper. Cook for 10 minutes until the leeks are soft.

2. Meanwhile, pour the milk and the stock into another pan with the bay leaf and add the fish. Bring to the boil before removing the fish from the poaching liquor. When cool enough to handle, flake the fish into chunks and remove and discard any skin. Set the cooking liquor aside.

3. Add the flour and the sweetcorn to the leeks and potatoes and stir well. Cook the flour and sweetcorn for a few minutes before adding the hot poaching liquor. Mix well and bring to the boil. Add the drained beans and simmer until the potatoes are tender.

4. Add the flaked fish to the stew and heat through. Taste for seasoning. Stir in the chopped parsley and sprinkle with a little smoked paprika. Serve with crusty white bread.

Recipe and image courtesy of Sophie Wright and www.britishleeks.co.uk