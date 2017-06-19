Mediterranean potato salad
Deliciously infused potatoes with flavours of dill, fresh salad leaves and pomegranate.
Serves: 2
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
100g baby/new season potatoes
½ fennel bulb, finely sliced
1 small courgette
50g cook lentils
30g pomegranate seeds
10 green beans, topped and tailed
10g sunflower seeds
For the dressing:
2tbsp olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
½ tsp dill
1tsp chopped parsley
Method
Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, drain and once cool enough to handle cut in half. Place into a mixing bowl. Cook the green beans in the potato water until tender and place into the bowl.
Take a vegetable peeler to make ribbons of courgette and place into the bowl.
Add the finely sliced fennel, cooked lentils and pomegranate seeds.
Make the dressing by simply mixing all the ingredients together and pour over the salad. Mix well and serve with a scattering of sunflower seeds.
Recipe and images courtesy of lovepotatoes.co.uk
