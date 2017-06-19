Mediterranean potato salad

Deliciously infused potatoes with flavours of dill, fresh salad leaves and pomegranate.

Serves: 2

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

100g baby/new season potatoes

½ fennel bulb, finely sliced

1 small courgette

50g cook lentils

30g pomegranate seeds

10 green beans, topped and tailed

10g sunflower seeds

For the dressing:

2tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp dill

1tsp chopped parsley

Method

Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water until tender, drain and once cool enough to handle cut in half. Place into a mixing bowl. Cook the green beans in the potato water until tender and place into the bowl.

Take a vegetable peeler to make ribbons of courgette and place into the bowl.

Add the finely sliced fennel, cooked lentils and pomegranate seeds.

Make the dressing by simply mixing all the ingredients together and pour over the salad. Mix well and serve with a scattering of sunflower seeds.

Recipe and images courtesy of lovepotatoes.co.uk