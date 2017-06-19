Mini hasselback potatoes with rosemary and garlic

This dish throws fresh and delicious new potatoes in with the fantastic flavours of rosemary and garlic.

Serves: 4

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

500g salad/new potatoes

4 sprigs of rosemary

1 garlic bulb

1tbsp olive oil

1tsp sea salt flakes

Fresh milled pepper

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 190°C /Gas Mark 4

Place the potatoes into a pan of boiling water and cook for about 5 minutes, drain and cool.

Now insert a skewer through the middle of the potato. Using a small knife make little cuts through the potato until you hit the skewer.

Place the potatoes into a small roasting dish, scatter over the rosemary, break the garlic up and scatter over the potatoes, season with the sea salt and milled pepper and finally drizzle over the olive oil and cook until crisp and golden. About 30 minutes.

Great served with all meats, salads or simply on their own.

Recipe and images courtesy of lovepotatoes.co.uk