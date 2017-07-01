Moroccan Orange and Almond Cake

Deliciously sticky, this summery dessert goes well with a dollop of Greek style yogurt.

Prep: 40min

Cook: 40min

Ready in: 1hr 20min

Makes: 1 (8 in) orange and almond cake, 8-10 slices

Ingredients:

1 orange

115g (4 oz) softened butter and

extra for greasing

115g (4 oz) golden caster sugar

2 eggs (beaten)

175g (6 oz) semolina

100g (3. oz) ground almonds

1 teaspoon baking powder

Icing sugar for dusting

For the syrup

150ml (pint) orange juice

(freshly squeezed)

70g (2 oz) caster sugar

Optional: 8 crushed cardamom pods

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C / Gas Mark 4. Place the shelf in the centre of the

oven. Grease and line a 20cm (8 in) cake tin with baking parchment.

2. Grate the rind from the orange, reserving some for the decoration, and squeeze the juice from one half.

3. Place the butter, orange rind and sugar in a bowl and beat together until fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs.

4. In a separate bowl, mix the semolina, ground almonds and baking powder, then fold into the cream mixture with the orange juice.

5. Spoon the batter into the tin and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until well risen and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes.

6. To make the syrup, place the orange juice, sugar and cardamom pods in a pan over low heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to the boil and simmer until syrupy – our tester found it could take up to 40 minutes! Also, your syrup will be thicker if you make it the day before.

7. Turn the cake out into a deep serving dish.

8. Using a skewer, make holes over the surface of the warm cake.

9. Drizzle the syrup over the cake, then set aside for 30 minutes.

10. Dust with a layer of icing sugar and decorate as desired with orange zest,

crushed pistachios or edible flowers.

Recipe and image courtesy of spana.org/teaparty