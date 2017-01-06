Moroccan Welsh lamb skewers

These zingy Moroccan lamb skewers are so tender they’ll melt in your mouth!

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g diced lamb, fat removed

1 red onion, cut in to chunks

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp tomato purée

Juice and zest of half a lemon

½ tsp each of paprika, cumin, turmeric, chilli powder, ground coriander, garlic powder

2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

A pinch of sea salt and black pepper

Method

1 Add the lamb to a bowl then add the rest of the ingredients and mix well to combine. Cover and put in the fridge to marinate for 30 minutes or as long as possible.

2 Thread the lamb on to wooden skewers (soak the skewers in water for 30 minutes first so they don’t burn). You can also use metal skewers if you have them to hand.

3 Put under a medium heated grill for 15 minutes, turning half way through. Serve hot or cold with salad and pitta bread.

Recipes and images courtesy of eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com