Sausage and kale pie

This pie is satisfying and packed full of flavour – a great midweek dinner

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

700g King Edward potatoes, cut into large chunks

25g butter

50ml semi-skimmed milk

250g pack of kale

1 tbsp oil

450g sausage meat

1 onion, sliced (150g)

1 eating apple, cored and sliced (175g)

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.

2 Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 10-12 minutes or until tender. Drain and return to the pan, mash with butter and milk then season.

3 Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 3 minutes and then drain. Roughly chop half of the kale and then stir into the mash.

4 Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the sausage meat, onion and apple for 4-5 minutes, breaking up the sausage meat with a wooden spoon. Stir in the remaining kale and transfer to an ovenproof dish. Spoon over the kale mash and bake for 30 minutes until golden.

COOK’S TIP

Try using sweet potato instead of potato for a healthy change. You could also use a pack of flavoured sausages instead – just remove the skin and fry with the onion and apple.

Recipe and images courtesy of discoverkale.co.uk