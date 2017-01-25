‘Speyside’ Chicken Supremes

A gourmet cut of rich, golden, free-range chicken, given the Speyside treatment! In its whisky cream sauce, this recipe is a great way to try haggis. It’s also a perfect dish with which to celebrate Burn’s Night (25th January) with a twist!

Ingredients

4 Free-range Corn-fed Chicken Supremes

1 Haggis Pudding, 250g

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp sunflower oil

For the whisky cream sauce:

1 bay leaf

200ml rich chicken stock

8 tbsp double cream

4 tsp wholegrain mustard

4 tbsp Scotch Whisky

1 pinch salt

Generous grind of black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°/Gas 4

Take Haggis Pudding out of its skin and slice into 4 quarters

Butterfly each fillet from the side and stuff with a quarter of the haggis, folding the chicken back into its original shape

Heat the oil in a frying pan on the hob, season each stuffed supreme and sear for 3 minutes on each side, searing the skin side first and turning gently

Transfer the supremes to a baking tray and cook in the oven for 15-18 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through

In the meantime, deglaze the frying pan with the chicken stock and the bay leaf, simmering for 10 minutes, or until reduced by half

Remove cooked supremes from oven and allow to rest somewhere warm for 5 minutes

Remove bay leaf and stir in the rest of the sauce ingredients. Gently simmer to reduce to a creamy pouring consistency

Serve up the stuffed supremes with the sauce, carrots and mash, and a wee dram of whisky

Recipe courtesy of www.donaldrussell.com