Warm sweet chilli chicken salad with onion oatmeal

Rolled or pinhead oats make a fabulous coating for chicken

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

6 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil

4 boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin slices

150g medium oatmeal

6 tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce

2 medium onions, finely chopped

200g green beans, halved

2 x 80g bags pea tops

2 tbsp cider vinegar

Method

1 Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large frying pan. Mix the chicken with 50g oatmeal and seasoning and fry for 5-6 minutes until crispy and cooked throughout. Remove from the pan. Toss in the chilli sauce.

2 Add 2 tbsp oil to the pan and fry the onions for 3 minutes then add the remaining oatmeal and fry for a further 2 minutes.

3 Meanwhile, blanch the beans in boiling water for 2 minutes, drain and cool. Mix into the pea tops. Mix the remaining oil with the vinegar and toss into the salad. Divide onto 4 plates and top with the chicken. Sprinkle over the onion mixture and serve.

Cooking Tips

Frozen peas can be used instead of the beans

Try using smoked haddock instead of chicken

Recipes and images courtesy of wholegraingoodness.com