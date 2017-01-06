Sweet chilli Welsh lamb

Packed full of green veg like sugar snap peas, mangetout, beans and thrown together with sweet chilli, this tasty lamb dish comes in at a mere 273 calories

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp sesame oil

450g lamb steaks, cut into thin strips

1 clove garlic, crushed

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 lime, use juice and rind

100g sugar snap peas or mange tout, or a mixture – sliced

225g pre-cooked noodles

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

Method

1 Heat both oils in a large non-stick frying pan or wok, add the lamb strips and garlic. Cook for 4-5 minutes until the meat is cooked through and browned on all sides.

2 Add the sweet chilli sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the lime juice and rind, sugar snaps and/or mange tout and stir through.

3 Lastly, add the noodles and spring onions and toss together, scatter with the coriander and serve.

Recipes and images courtesy of eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com