Trio of fish pie

This delicious pie is a great dish to make ahead for a big family gathering

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g Charlotte potatoes, thinly sliced

25g unsalted butter

25g plain flour

300ml semi-skimmed milk

75g light soft cheese

1 tsp low-sodium salt

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

25g pack of chives, chopped

500g diced mixed cod, salmon and cooked prawns

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.

2 Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 5 minutes then drain. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium saucepan and add the flour. Cook for 30 seconds.

3 Gradually whisk in the milk and bring to the boil, stirring until thickened. Then add the soft cheese, salt, mustard and chives.

4 Stir the fish into the sauce and cook for 2-3 minutes then transfer to an ovenproof serving dish. Top with the potatoes and season with black pepper then transfer to the oven and bake for 20 minutes until golden.