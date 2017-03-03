Trio of fish pie
This delicious pie is a great dish to make ahead for a big family gathering
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
500g Charlotte potatoes, thinly sliced
25g unsalted butter
25g plain flour
300ml semi-skimmed milk
75g light soft cheese
1 tsp low-sodium salt
1 tsp wholegrain mustard
25g pack of chives, chopped
500g diced mixed cod, salmon and cooked prawns
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.
2 Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 5 minutes then drain. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium saucepan and add the flour. Cook for 30 seconds.
3 Gradually whisk in the milk and bring to the boil, stirring until thickened. Then add the soft cheese, salt, mustard and chives.
4 Stir the fish into the sauce and cook for 2-3 minutes then transfer to an ovenproof serving dish. Top with the potatoes and season with black pepper then transfer to the oven and bake for 20 minutes until golden.
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.