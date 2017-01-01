Traditional turkey recipes

Italian herbed turkey

Succulent, delicious turkey with the subtle flavour of delicate herbs

Ready in 2 hours 30 minutes

75g butter, softened

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

5kg Kelly Bronze turkey

1 onion, halved

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Combine the butter and herbs in a bowl and season with black pepper. Remove the giblets from the turkey and reserve for your gravy. Starting at the neck end of the bird, push your hand under the skin, gently working your way up to separate the skin from the meat. Push the butter into this pocket, spread around and then smooth the skin back down. Place the onion halves in the cavity.

2 Place the turkey, breast side down in a roasting tin and roast for 2 hours 15 minutes. Turn the bird the right way up in the tin for the last 30 minutes of cooking to crisp up the skin. Check the temperature of the thick meat on the thigh – it should read 65°C. Return to the oven for 10 minutes if it’s not quite there and continue to check every 10 minutes.

Rich wine gravy

Ready in 1 hour 10 minutes

1 onion

1 large carrot

2 celery stalks

1 tbsp sunflower oil

Giblets from your turkey

1 clove garlic, bashed

2 bay leaves

Pan juices from the roast turkey, fat removed

300ml medium dry white wine

25g butter

25g plain flour

1 Roughly chop all the veggies. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the giblets and fry for five minutes until nicely browned. Add the veggies and garlic and fry for another five minutes. Add the bay leaves. Pour the pan juices from your turkey into a measuring jug and top up with water to make 900ml. Add this to the pan along with the wine.

2 Bring to the boil and then simmer, uncovered for 45 minutes. Strain into a pan, discarding all the veggies and bits. You should have around 600ml. If not, either top up with water or reduce further as necessary.

3 To thicken the gravy, heat the butter in a clean pan, add the flour, stir and cook for one minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the stock. Bring to the boil and then simmer until perfectly thickened.

Stuffed turkey crown

Easy to carve, full of flavour. Our delicious stuffing recipe has two uses in this recipe. One half is used as part of the turkey roast and the other is used as a delicious side – perfect for veggies and non-veggies alike.

Ready in 2 hours 30 minutes

1.5kg boned turkey crown

25g butter

2 x 90g packs Parma ham

150ml white wine

For the stuffing:

25g butter

200g shallots, roughly chopped

150g mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

75g dried cranberries

50g pine nuts, toasted

75g fresh white breadcrumbs

1 egg, beaten

75g cooked chestnuts, roughly chopped

1 small leek trimmed and cut into long strips

1 tbsp olive oil

450g good quality sausage meat

1 To prepare the stuffing, heat the butter in a large non-stick frying pan, add the shallots and gently cook for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and thyme leaves and cook for another 5 minutes until the liquid has cooked off and the mushrooms are lightly coloured. Allow to cool a little, then add the cranberries, pine nuts and breadcrumbs and season well with black pepper. Divide this mixture into two, placing each half in a separate bowl.

2 To prepare the stuffing, add the sausage meat to the other bowl and combine well – it’s best to use your hands for this. To stuff the crown, lay the Parma ham on a chopping board that’s been lined with baking parchment so that it’s overlapping – you need to create a rectangle of Parma ham measuring about 20 x 20cm.

3 Pile the stuffing on top of the Parma ham and set the turkey on top, skin side up. Turn over and shape the joint into a nice long roast with your hands. Secure and hold the joint in place with string. Push some herbs under the string and place on a trivet in a roasting tin. At this point weigh the stuffed roast to calculate cooking time.

4 To cook the turkey, preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas5. Pour the wine in the tin, rub the butter over the turkey and season well. Cover with a double layer of foil and roast for 20 minutes per kilo plus 1 hour. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of roasting to allow the turkey to crisp up and colour. Remove from the tin, place on a warmed platter, cover and allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving.