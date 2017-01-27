Vegetable lasagne

Swap sweet potato for butternut squash and add some chilli to this dish if you like it spicy!

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g sweet potato, cut into 1cm slices

250g pack of kale

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, sliced (150g)

400g tin chopped tomatoes

175ml vegetable stock

½ tsp ground nutmeg

9 sheets fresh lasagne (300g)

1 medium egg, beaten

300g low-fat cottage cheese

125g pack low fat mozzarella, grated

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200oC/R6.

2 Cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling water for 4-5 minutes. Add the kale and cook for a further 3 minutes. Drain.

3 Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, stock, nutmeg, potatoes and kale. Bring to the boil and season.

4 Spread a thin layer of kale mixture on the base of a shallow 2-litre dish, top with three of the lasagne sheets then spread over half of the remaining kale. Top with another three lasagne sheets. Spread over the remaining kale and then the last three lasagne sheets.

5 Mix the egg and cottage cheese together and season, then spread over the lasagne and sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 30 minutes until golden and cooked throughout. Serve with a crunchy side salad.

Recipe and images courtesy of discoverkale.co.uk