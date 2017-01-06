Hot Welsh lamb superfood salad

Quinoa, beetroot, mango, pomegranate and lean lamb steaks make up this rainbow of a dish, among many other delicious ingredients!

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

100g quinoa

1 tsp olive oil

225g lean lamb leg steaks, cut into thin strips

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

4 cooked beetroots, cubed

1 ripe mango, peeled and cut into chunks (save any juices and put into salad)

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

3 tbsp fresh mixed herbs – basil, chives, parsley and mint

Handful of watercress sprigs

Method

1 Place the quinoa into a pan and add around 300ml water, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to stand with a lid on for 5 minutes.

2 Heat the oil in a large wok or frying pan, add the lamb strips and brown over a high heat – this should take about 2-3 minutes. Add the soy and allow to bubble and reduce. Coat the lamb in the soy sauce and then remove from the heat.

3 Place the lamb, quinoa, sunflower seeds, beetroot, mango, pomegranate, herbs and watercress into a large bowl. Toss to combine and serve straight away.

Recipes and images courtesy of eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com