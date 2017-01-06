Hot Welsh lamb superfood salad
Quinoa, beetroot, mango, pomegranate and lean lamb steaks make up this rainbow of a dish, among many other delicious ingredients!
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
100g quinoa
1 tsp olive oil
225g lean lamb leg steaks, cut into thin strips
1 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp sunflower seeds
4 cooked beetroots, cubed
1 ripe mango, peeled and cut into chunks (save any juices and put into salad)
2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
3 tbsp fresh mixed herbs – basil, chives, parsley and mint
Handful of watercress sprigs
Method
1 Place the quinoa into a pan and add around 300ml water, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to stand with a lid on for 5 minutes.
2 Heat the oil in a large wok or frying pan, add the lamb strips and brown over a high heat – this should take about 2-3 minutes. Add the soy and allow to bubble and reduce. Coat the lamb in the soy sauce and then remove from the heat.
3 Place the lamb, quinoa, sunflower seeds, beetroot, mango, pomegranate, herbs and watercress into a large bowl. Toss to combine and serve straight away.
Recipes and images courtesy of eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.