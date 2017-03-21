ADVENTURES IN TUSCANY

There are many reasons to visit Tuscany: to see world-class Renaissance art, sample fine foods and wines, or, says HELEN ETHERIDGE, to simply relax amidst the sublime Italian countryside

With its idyllic landscapes of rustic farmhouses, rolling hills and trees lining every horizon, Tuscany is as distinctive as it is beautiful.

The region, in central Italy, stretches from the Apennine Mountains to the Tyrrhenian Sea. While the north boasts mountainous landscapes and verdant forests, in the centre silvery olive groves and bright green vineyards rise in terraced rows across hills upon which medieval villages lie. The east – still largely undiscovered by tourists – retains its rural authenticity and atmosphere, while along the southern coast lies a vast rural region rich with cliffs, rocks and promontories.

Alongside its stunning countryside, Tuscany has an unrivalled collection of historic, art-filled medieval and Renaissance towns from Florence and Siena to Arezzo, Lucca, Pisa and Cortona, where world-class masterpieces by painters, sculptors and architects can be admired.

Then there’s the food and drink – mouth-watering hams, mountain cheeses and fresh

fish are served alongside crostini breads and the region’s own olive oil. Not to mention the wines; Chianti is made here, alongside several other world-class reds.

Accommodation is plentiful – choose between hostels to boutique hotels, or stay at one of the many modern campsites peppering the region, providing the perfect base from which to explore Tuscany and beyond.

Florence

The largest city in Tuscany lies right at the heart of the region. Surrounded by green hills, it is filled with narrow winding roads, fabulous frescoed churches and bustling squares and is adorned with some of the finest architecture in Italy. Its Uffizi Gallery, home to Michelangelo’s David, is said to be one of the greatest museums in the world and the best place to appreciate Renaissance art. Take a regular bus (from outside Santa Maria Novella station) up to Piazzale Michelangelo to see a wonderful panorama of the city. From here you get a clear view of the cathedral standing out from an expanse of red roofs. The Arno River snakes its way through the middle of thecity and you can even make out the Old Bridge “Ponte Vecchio” – one of the few remaining bridges in the world with buildings upon it.

SAVE £££

Buy a Firenze Card. It costs €72 and is valid for 72 hours. Starting from the first entrance, it allows you access into all museums and exhibitions on the circuit.