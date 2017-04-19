ESCAPE TO LISBON
See the historical sights of Lisbon on this eight-day coastal trip from £899
Join us on this eight-day trip on the Lisbon coast, with visits to Fátima, Batalha and Tomar, plus an excursion to Obidos, Mafra and an additional option to visit the UNESCO World Heritage town of Sintra with its breathtaking 19th century romantic architecture.
You’ll be based in the coastal town of Monte Estoril, a short walk from the train station offering regular service to central Lisbon. Here you can explore the many delights the city has to offer – from the maze of cobbled streets in the Alfama district to the bustling Rossio square with its fine shops for you to peruse at your leisure.
PRICE PER PERSON INCLUDES
◆ Departing on 17 September and 1 October 2017
◆ Return flights to Lisbon from a wide selection of UK airports
◆ Seven night’s four-star half-board hotel accommodation in Monte Estoril
◆ Excursion to Lisbon
◆ Visits to Fátima, Batalha and Tomar
◆ Excursion to Mafra and Obidos
◆ Services of a representative
Flights available from Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, Liverpool, Luton, Manchester and London Stansted
HOW TO BOOK
To book or request a brochure please phone Preferred Travel Services on 0116 279 3929
or email [email protected] quoting CANDIS
Holiday operated by Preferred Travel Services ABTA W3692. ATOL protected 5537.
