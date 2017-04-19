ESCAPE TO LISBON

Join us on this eight-day trip on the Lisbon coast, with visits to Fátima, Batalha and Tomar, plus an excursion to Obidos, Mafra and an additional option to visit the UNESCO World Heritage town of Sintra with its breathtaking 19th century romantic architecture.

You’ll be based in the coastal town of Monte Estoril, a short walk from the train station offering regular service to central Lisbon. Here you can explore the many delights the city has to offer – from the maze of cobbled streets in the Alfama district to the bustling Rossio square with its fine shops for you to peruse at your leisure.