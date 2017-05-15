THE NORTHERN EDGE

FACTFILE

CLIMATE With a temperate climate and coastal location, Derry and Donegal enjoy summer temperatures in the high teens with mild winters, but there is a chance of rainfall throughout the year. The best time to visit is late spring through summer.

GETTING THERE You can fly into City of Derry Airport from the UK on Ryanair. There are many flights to Belfast – a 11⁄2 hour drive away – and ferries are available into Belfast and Dublin.

GETTING AROUND In Derry, the best way is on foot, by taxi or getting an open-top bus ticket so you can hop on and off as necessary. For trips further afield, a number of affordable car rental options are available either from the City of Derry airport (Europcar) or within Derry itself.

TO FIND OUT MORE Visit visitderry.com.