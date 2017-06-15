THE RED CITY

FACTFILE

CURRENCY Moroccan Dirham (MAD) – it’s a closed currency which means you can’t take it into the country so it’s a good idea to buy it when you arrive at the airport. Currently 1 MAD is around 78p.

LANGUAGE Predominately French or Arabic, but basic English is also widely spoken. CLIMATE Morocco generally has warm weather all-year- round. Temperatures in Marrakesh can reach 36°C in July and 18°C in January.

GETTING THERE Flights are reasonably priced, a return flight from London, Liverpool or Manchester is from about £85 and deals can be found using several budget airlines, EasyJet and Ryanair. Flying time is 31⁄2 hours from the UK.

GETTING AROUND Outside the medina there are plenty of air conditioned taxis – write your destination on a piece of paper to show to the driver and agree a price before you set off.