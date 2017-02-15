Unwind at Ragdale Hall

Join us on 12-14 November on this exclusive two-night luxury break from £288 per person*

Fabulous FREE Clarins gift worth £27

We all need some time to relax, so why not treat yourself to a fabulous two-night spa break, exclusive for Candis Club members to enjoy with their family and friends?

Located in the Leicestershire countryside, Ragdale Hall pairs state-of-the-art facilities with the charm of Victorian architecture to create a truly luxurious spa experience.

So whether you’re looking for some me time, or just want to kick-start a healthier lifestyle, you’ll find everything you need at Ragdale. The award-winning

Health Hydro and Thermal Spa boasts a relaxing heated Candle Pool, a Scented Room to spark the senses, an awakening Thunder Shower and much more.

PRICE PER PERSON INCLUDES

◆ Welcome drink and raffle

◆ Two nights’ accommodation

◆ Breakfast served in your room, plus three-course lunch and dinner served in the Dining Room

◆ Free Clarins gift worth £27

◆ Full use of spa

◆ NEW for 2017 – rooftop infinity pool and lounge

◆ Complimentary robe hire, plus your own flip-flops

◆ 40-minute Ragdale Prescription Facial or Body Massage

◆ 25-minute Soft Hands or Fresh Feet treatment or Lavender and Tea Tree Exfoliation

◆ Arrival 2-4pm

◆ Vacate room by 11am with storage facilities available until 2pm on departure day

◆ Evening Fashion Show event

◆ Clarins Skincare Workshop Economy £288 per person, Standard/Lodge £320 per person, Standard Plus £332 per person, Superior* £345 per person, Superior Plus £371 per person. There are a limited number of Economy rooms, so book early to avoid disappointment.

How to book

Call Ragdale Hall Reservations Team on 01664 433000 and quote CANDIS17

*Price per person sharing a twin, double or triple room. Single supplement of £55. An extra night on Tuesday 14 November is available for £139 per person, including all meals and another 25-minute treatment from the choices available. £100 deposit required at time of booking. Balance paid on departure. Minimum age 16. For full terms and conditions see ragdalehall.co.uk.