URBAN PARADISE

If you’re a fan of curry you’ll love the food. Cape Malay cuisine is unique, mixing African traditions with those of the slaves from Indonesia and Malaysia. Try the curry-filled bread called ‘bunny chow’ at Mariam’s Kitchen.

Barbecues or braai are big too – at Belthazar they serve African game including ostrich, springbok and crocodile, and claim to be the ‘biggest wine by the glass bar in the world’, with 250 different kinds available.

Go for cocktails at the Cape Grace Hotel. Try a Bushveld Mule with whisky, bitters, fresh lime and house-made ginger beer. Sit outside and enjoy the stunning views of Table Mountain and the harbour.

About an hour’s drive from Cape Town, Franschhoek is known as South Africa’s gourmet capital. Set among oak trees in pretty gardens, The Greenhouse Restaurant

at Babylonstoren serves picnic-style food such as wood-fired bread and handcrafted cheeses.

Don’t go home without trying other specialities including biltong (beef jerky), bobotie (baked spiced mince topped with egg custard) and boerewors (spicy sausage).