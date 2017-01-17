WALK THIS WAY
Join us on this eight-day Spanish walking trip from £769 per person
With its endless coastline, sandy beaches and spectacular views of the Mediterranean, it’s no wonder Costa Blanca remains a firm favourite among tourists. But travel just a few miles inland and you will reach a spectacular mountain range just waiting to be discovered.
With the help of a guide, you’ll wander through the unspoilt hills of Serra d’Olta, visit the villages of Castells de Castells and Bolulla, and see the breathtaking vistas atop the Rock of Ifach. The coastal town of Calpe will act as your base, so there will be plenty of time to soak up the sunshine on Levante Beach after a fun day of walking. This beautiful region has so much to offer and this fantastic eight-day trip is not to be missed!
Exclusive £20 M&S voucher for Candis Club members
PRICE PER PERSON INCLUDES
◆ Departing on 18 May and 7 or 28 September 2017
◆ Return flights to Alicante-Elche from over 20 airports around the UK
◆ Seven nights’ half-board accommodation in a four-star hotel in the heart of Calpe
◆ A free circuit of the hotel’s extensive spa facilities
◆ Three fully-guided walks
◆ Services of a representative
How to book
To book or request a brochure please phone Preferred Travel Services on 0116 279 3929
or email [email protected] quoting CANDIS
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.