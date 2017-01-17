WALK THIS WAY

With its endless coastline, sandy beaches and spectacular views of the Mediterranean, it’s no wonder Costa Blanca remains a firm favourite among tourists. But travel just a few miles inland and you will reach a spectacular mountain range just waiting to be discovered.

With the help of a guide, you’ll wander through the unspoilt hills of Serra d’Olta, visit the villages of Castells de Castells and Bolulla, and see the breathtaking vistas atop the Rock of Ifach. The coastal town of Calpe will act as your base, so there will be plenty of time to soak up the sunshine on Levante Beach after a fun day of walking. This beautiful region has so much to offer and this fantastic eight-day trip is not to be missed!