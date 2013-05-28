Airport Parking & Hotels
Candis Club members save up to 40% on airport parking with APH.
Candis members can save up to 40% when you pre-book your airport parking
Reserve your airport parking with APH and Candis members will enjoy these great savings on secure car parking with this multi award-winning provider.
You can also book a package that includes airport hotel accommodation and parking. Forget driving to the airport in the early hours, stay the night in an airport hotel and begin your holiday refreshed and relaxed. Take advantage of a 10% discount on hotel booking through the Candis Travel Club.
Avoid the hustle and bustle of the airport terminal and book yourself into an airport lounge from just £14.40 per person.
Candis Club membership saves you:
- 25% off standard unreserved gate rate, plus
- 15% off participating car parks
- 10% off airport hotels and airport parking packages from budget to luxury
- 10% off at selected UK airport lounges
*BAA owned and operated car parks are non-discounted.
Member feedback
“I have used the Airport parking through Candis on several occasions and I have found it to be extremely easy to access and with excellent rates”. – Cathy Scott, Fife
“I have used APH at Manchester booked through Candis for many years now and the service is excellent”. – Ruth Sherperd, Lancashire
“Just to say THANK YOU – its the first time I’ve used your benefits and I’ve just saved yet more money on booking our car park at Glasgow airport. At £33.99 for 11 nights that is brilliant!!!! :-)” – Janice Oliver, Cumbria
Have used the airport parking previously and just booked again and, as always, it is so simple and the discounted price is so good.
Thank you Candis.
Just booked at East Midlands Airport parking – Jet Parks again. We use this service at least twice a year and it is just perfect and very reasonable. Thank you Candis for your discount.
I have used this service several times and cannot get over how easy it is and how much you can save.
How do I take advantage of the airport parking discount and does it cover Bristol Airport?
The £118.00 quote, is exactly the same as I was given, from both B.A. & Gatwick Airport itself, so no saving there.
Hi Susan
We do offer a £30 price promise. Both quotes must be like for like and once you have all the details please send/email them into us. You need to take out the quote with Candis then we will refund the difference plus £30.
Recently used this service because we were going to Orlando on a family holiday .Excellent service all went to plan and cars awaiting on return will defiantly use again
Wow just booked Heathrow for 3 weeks plus for the amazing price of £88. Well done Candis! First time used it.