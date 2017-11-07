Cashback in partnership with Quidco

If you have already used the Candis Reward Store cashback then you will be able to access all the features you love, plus a host of Quidco extras.

Candis members who haven’t used the cashback site, what are you waiting for? Start earning cashback with Quidco and receive a Free Hotel Accommodation voucher* courtesy of Candis Club. If you need guidance on how to use it then scroll down the page and watch our step by step video!

You can shop online and make real savings and earn cashback on nearly all your online shopping. Features include:

Cashback: with over 4,300 online retailers to choose from you are sure to find one that has what you’re looking for and you can earn cashback on what you spend.

with over 4,300 online retailers to choose from you are sure to find one that has what you’re looking for and you can earn cashback on what you spend. In store: register your payment card with Quidco, shop in store at selected retailers using your registered card to pay or upload your purchase receipt when you see the applicable symbol to earn cashback as you shop in store.

register your payment card with Quidco, shop in store at selected retailers using your registered card to pay or upload your purchase receipt when you see the applicable symbol to earn cashback as you shop in store. ClickSnap for cashback on groceries

for cashback on groceries Mobile app for iPhone and Android

Quidco terms and conditions apply. See website for details.



*Free Hotel Accommodation voucher will be sent within 14 working days of joining cashback in partnership with Quidco and is available for new cashback accounts only. Terms and conditions apply, click here for details.

Please see below for a step by step video on how to use the new Cashback in partnership with Quidco site!

“Just watched your rewards video and will definitely be using these rewards from now on. Thank you Candis! Another way to save money from you!” – Heather Barr, Wirral

“Excellent savings” – Nicky Lewis, Powys