With over 50 rides and attractions, the Alton Towers Resort is Britain’s Greatest Escape. For younger guests, visit CBeebies Land featuring some of CBeebies’ best-loved characters and shows,.

Prices:

Ticket Gate Price Candis Price Saving* Adults – 1 day ticket

(12 years+) £52.80 £27.50 48% Child – 1 day ticket

(3-11 years) £45.60 £27.50 40% Adult – 2 day ticket

(12 years+) £60.30 £35.00 42% Child – 2 day ticket

(3-11 years) £53.10 £35.00 34% Under 2 years Free Free N/A

*Saving based on individual walk up admission price. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, is subject to availability and tickets must be booked at least 24 hours in advance of visit. All prices are dependent on the date of visit, prices and opening dates are subject to change without notice. Proof of Candis membership may be requested, please take your Candis Membership Card with you. If you require a new membership card please call 0800 814 5400. Calls cost 5 pence per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Offer valid until 31/10/2017.