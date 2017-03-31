The Blackpool Tower Eye with 4D Cinema Save 40%

The Blackpool Tower Eye and SkyWalk

The Blackpool Tower Eye and SkyWalk offers the best views across the North West of England with views over Bowland, up to the Lake District and, on a clear day, down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man. Begin your journey to the top with a visit to the incredible 4D cinema, then take a trip 380ft into the sky to the top of The Tower and experience the thrilling SkyWalk

Ticket prices

Gate Price Candis Price Saving* Adult (15 +) £13.50 £8.78 40% Child (3 – 14) £10.50 £6.83 40%

*Saving based on individual walk up admission price. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, is subject to availability and tickets must be booked at least 24 hours in advance of visit. All prices are dependent on the date of visit, prices and opening dates are subject to change without notice. Calls to 0844 numbers cost 5 pence per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Proof of Candis membership may be requested, please take your Candis Membership Card with you.

Valid until 31 December 2017