Fun and games

Be prepared for rainy days with this fun-generating prize from John Adams Games. We’ve three sets of these great games to give away worth over £50 each. Have a whale of a time with Splashy the Whale, he’ll eat anything he finds and players take it in turns to remove objects from his mouth. Scrub up your reaction skills with Soggy Doggy, and Silly Sausage – the speedy reaction game with ten grillin’games and five sizzling actions; Twist Me, Shake Me, Splat Me, Stretch Me and Poke Me.

This giveaway closes for entry on 31/07/2017

10 Responses to Fun and games

  1. June 16, 2017 at 5:43 pm
    sue rushworth says:

    this prize will definitely keep our grandkids amused

  2. June 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    kelly Lewis says:

    entered for my kids, we would hours of fun with these

  3. June 17, 2017 at 7:15 am
    Christina Vaccaro says:

    These games all look like good family fun

  4. June 17, 2017 at 9:28 am
    Heather says:

    May keep my grandchildren amused on rainy days

  5. June 17, 2017 at 10:04 am
    Mavis Brown says:

    Great prize for my special needs children to help replenish their games cupboard.

  6. June 17, 2017 at 11:43 am
    Kimberly Meadows says:

    These games would be fantastic for when I have my 7 little grandchildren here!

  7. June 17, 2017 at 1:13 pm
    Lindsey Smethurst says:

    My friend’s children would live these games.

  8. June 18, 2017 at 10:41 am
    Val says:

    Grandchildren would love these

  9. June 19, 2017 at 9:42 am
    Maggi Dignam says:

    Perfect for: Master Alfie Spencer Watterson

    Our youngest grandson who will keep my husband occupied while I read CANDIS outside in the sun!

  10. June 19, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    Chris says:

    Want these!

