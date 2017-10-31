What’s cooking?

The clever people at JML have developed a versatile, portable grill – a must-have for mealtimes, Grill Circle lets you grill, sauté, boil, steam, fry, BBQ and fondue in one place (jmldirect.com). Perfect for any fussy eaters, as you can cook several different foods in one go using the dual cooking zones, we have three Grill Circles to giveaway worth £69.99 each. Grill Circle allows you to cook with less fat and oil as the excess drains into a removable drip tray. Plus, stay-cool handles allow you to use the Grill Circle as a warming plate, which means you can also take it to the dinner table.

This giveaway closes for entry on 31/10/2017