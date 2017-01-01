Women’s Wellbeing Conference

LIFE of the modern woman can feel like an endless race; always problem-solving ahead of time, looking after partners, relatives and children whilst juggling careers, businesses, finances and friendships. Not to mention the pressure of looking good too. It’s not surprising that women everywhere are experiencing more stress, anxiety, burnout and sleepless nights.

The inspirational two day Women’s Wellbeing Conference is returning to London on the 11th and 12th February 2017, designed to provide a ‘mental vacation’ and leave women feeling inspired, empowered and more in control of their own wellbeing. Outside stresses often can’t be helped, so the event will explore how day-to-day wellbeing can be improved with a simple understanding of how the mind works and the choice we have about which thoughts and worries we engage with as they happen. This year the conference’s theme is ‘resilience’ and bouncing back – highly relevant when considering the turbulent year 2016 has been for many.

Anya Layfield, co-founder of the Women’s Wellbeing Conference, said: “Our speakers will be sharing an understanding that has been transformative for women from all walks of life – from workaholic CEOs and female gang members imprisoned in some of the world’s toughest jails, to ambitious athletes and struggling parents. A huge 95% of our guests last year said they left feeling uplifted, inspired and positive about their future and we can’t wait to bring this experience to even more women in 2017. It really is amazing what a small shift in the way we interact with the world can do to help women create a happier, more successful and rewarding life.”

For details and to buy tickets, visit wwbc.me.uk

Ticket URL: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/womens-wellbeing-conference-2017-tickets-28603104656