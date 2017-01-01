Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems June 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

02304980

05104855

05123548

Each number here wins £25

01020616

01024564

01030512

01041342

01056682

01057479

01065273

01082930

01084253

01104883

01105765

01111841

01125475

01133541

01134360

01135266

01141746

01151644

01152673

01163548

01212352

01223754

01236670

01307078

01354883

01415564

01434865

01526971

02071238

02072543

02080915

02084566

02084966

02102182

02142435

02163750

02175079

02193338

02195374

02205371

02242940

02254447

02255657

02324274

02384752

02517683

02627281

03042781

03052254

03063254

03063460

03104749

03113678

03115052

03132353

03163244

03183264

03202476

03204765

03214079

03335180

03354579

03356061

03363755

03455258

03475374

03606465

03636676

03656970

03667277

04085664

04101645

04113544

04127378

04151839

04161881

04161921

04172569

04181924

04184977

04202233

04233879

04235861

04242757

04244057

04244476

04263653

04265362

04293083

04396483

04406980

04536365

04556581

05064855

05071340

05071754

05111256

05111750

05141682

05141762

05142436

05142530

05144555

05153163

05153858

05173080

05193144

05196379

05222369

05252952

05283659

05294583

05304181

05456168

06082940

06113561

06213872

06233841

06274047

06386174

06515875

07135254

07175262

07183659

07233460

07485080

08093142

08114679

08151873

08164881

08183971

08194964

08242843

08253739

08283239

08283341

08315468

08354054

08535679

08565777

09113235

09117376

09141932

09162558

09175874

09212231

09275965

09304457

09415162

10122732

10254868

10475380

11142044

11154555

11162361

11274575

11295463

11697182

12143942

12152344

12212378

12314763

12447082

13253739

13263364

13274272

13404251

14204169

14213845

14214145

14272950

14285462

14306974

14347273

15193055

15194754

15376570

15394356

16214971

16505671

17253031

17447477

18293557

18313762

18395266

18436778

19242645

19345461

19354857

19374377

19404857

19445280

20212270

20222958

20262875

20343878

20344763

21232659

21246063

21294564

21576162

22235051

22295575

22326872

22374370

22465381

23404271

23436677

23474883

23507173

24335483

24445373

25325961

25387276

25424450

25435256

25464975

26535562

26567274

27407880

27454977

28333781

29304779

29416677

29446670

30323854

30345774

30374583

32353765

32404170

32406064

32475477

33435772

33556481

34565863

35636974

36396277

36437077

36474964

37577175

39467779

43485176

43507375

44477283

46475780

51717379

52555781

53656777

55718182

60647174

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

SP03064480

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01112478

TP01123071

TP01144254

TP01171959

TP01506783

TP02052647

TP02137379

TP02153775

TP02183779

TP02445356

TP03496871

TP04407883

TP05104863

TP05143367

TP05155880

TP05174481

TP05204555

TP06374142

TP06415567

TP07081024

TP08364345

TP08424780

TP08495572

TP10124873

TP10212429

TP13375160

TP14194060

TP16213880

TP22262761

TP24253566

TP24294359

TP28354777

TP31546569

TP34395482

TP38394665

TP47597378

RB01071171

RB02104679

RB02243443

RB03204367

RB03273946

RB04063436

RB04194271

RB04327078

RB04405869

RB04416382

RB05093379

RB05343752

RB06373950

RB08203738

RB09697080

RB10255180

RB12193449

RB12636582

RB17505781

RB18465465

RB19286973

RB19333663

RB21386064

RB23323842

RB26304854

RB31476083

RB37395775

RB37747980

RB57607482

SP01033031

SP01146768

SP01195581

SP01395658

SP02073069

SP02141725

SP02426273

SP02487278

SP03105381

SP03172172

SP03486582

SP04113562

SP04186674

SP04367082

SP05123867

SP05243738

SP05335967

SP06364370

SP07084142

SP11193676

SP13434557

SP13487378

SP14184564

SP14222480

SP14566282

SP15182745

SP15183558

SP17326281

SP17576976

SP19232975

SP20213359

SP20626773

SP21303768

SP22272942

SP22346264

SP24384466

SP25596080

SP38565768

EM01072977

EM01215877

EM01264678

EM01275971

EM01385677

EM01424350

EM02048083

EM03043334

EM03043946

EM03123459

EM03486477

EM04122332

EM05192741

EM06476879

EM06496368

EM07115280

EM07182731

EM08161820

EM08222741

EM08444658

EM09273845

EM09284975

EM10111654

EM14395455

EM14467377

EM15175073

EM16244755

EM18506280

EM20255982

EM20282958

EM21435061

EM22376981

EM22397881

EM24295076

EM26284055

EM26306471

EM26364072

EM29347983

EM29606977

EM31324071

EM33424457

EM34586280

EM35485060

EM41425461

EM47626482

EM48537180

EM59607382

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You [email protected]

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400