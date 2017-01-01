Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems June 2017
Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!
Candis Lucky Numbers
If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.
Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500
02304980
05104855
05123548
Each number here wins £25
01020616
01024564
01030512
01041342
01056682
01057479
01065273
01082930
01084253
01104883
01105765
01111841
01125475
01133541
01134360
01135266
01141746
01151644
01152673
01163548
01212352
01223754
01236670
01307078
01354883
01415564
01434865
01526971
02071238
02072543
02080915
02084566
02084966
02102182
02142435
02163750
02175079
02193338
02195374
02205371
02242940
02254447
02255657
02324274
02384752
02517683
02627281
03042781
03052254
03063254
03063460
03104749
03113678
03115052
03132353
03163244
03183264
03202476
03204765
03214079
03335180
03354579
03356061
03363755
03455258
03475374
03606465
03636676
03656970
03667277
04085664
04101645
04113544
04127378
04151839
04161881
04161921
04172569
04181924
04184977
04202233
04233879
04235861
04242757
04244057
04244476
04263653
04265362
04293083
04396483
04406980
04536365
04556581
05064855
05071340
05071754
05111256
05111750
05141682
05141762
05142436
05142530
05144555
05153163
05153858
05173080
05193144
05196379
05222369
05252952
05283659
05294583
05304181
05456168
06082940
06113561
06213872
06233841
06274047
06386174
06515875
07135254
07175262
07183659
07233460
07485080
08093142
08114679
08151873
08164881
08183971
08194964
08242843
08253739
08283239
08283341
08315468
08354054
08535679
08565777
09113235
09117376
09141932
09162558
09175874
09212231
09275965
09304457
09415162
10122732
10254868
10475380
11142044
11154555
11162361
11274575
11295463
11697182
12143942
12152344
12212378
12314763
12447082
13253739
13263364
13274272
13404251
14204169
14213845
14214145
14272950
14285462
14306974
14347273
15193055
15194754
15376570
15394356
16214971
16505671
17253031
17447477
18293557
18313762
18395266
18436778
19242645
19345461
19354857
19374377
19404857
19445280
20212270
20222958
20262875
20343878
20344763
21232659
21246063
21294564
21576162
22235051
22295575
22326872
22374370
22465381
23404271
23436677
23474883
23507173
24335483
24445373
25325961
25387276
25424450
25435256
25464975
26535562
26567274
27407880
27454977
28333781
29304779
29416677
29446670
30323854
30345774
30374583
32353765
32404170
32406064
32475477
33435772
33556481
34565863
35636974
36396277
36437077
36474964
37577175
39467779
43485176
43507375
44477283
46475780
51717379
52555781
53656777
55718182
60647174
Candis Hidden Gems
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!
Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190
This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:
SP03064480
If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:
TOPAZ = TP
RUBY = RB
SAPPHIRE = SP
EMERALD = EM
Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!
Each number below WINS £50:
TP01112478
TP01123071
TP01144254
TP01171959
TP01506783
TP02052647
TP02137379
TP02153775
TP02183779
TP02445356
TP03496871
TP04407883
TP05104863
TP05143367
TP05155880
TP05174481
TP05204555
TP06374142
TP06415567
TP07081024
TP08364345
TP08424780
TP08495572
TP10124873
TP10212429
TP13375160
TP14194060
TP16213880
TP22262761
TP24253566
TP24294359
TP28354777
TP31546569
TP34395482
TP38394665
TP47597378
RB01071171
RB02104679
RB02243443
RB03204367
RB03273946
RB04063436
RB04194271
RB04327078
RB04405869
RB04416382
RB05093379
RB05343752
RB06373950
RB08203738
RB09697080
RB10255180
RB12193449
RB12636582
RB17505781
RB18465465
RB19286973
RB19333663
RB21386064
RB23323842
RB26304854
RB31476083
RB37395775
RB37747980
RB57607482
SP01033031
SP01146768
SP01195581
SP01395658
SP02073069
SP02141725
SP02426273
SP02487278
SP03105381
SP03172172
SP03486582
SP04113562
SP04186674
SP04367082
SP05123867
SP05243738
SP05335967
SP06364370
SP07084142
SP11193676
SP13434557
SP13487378
SP14184564
SP14222480
SP14566282
SP15182745
SP15183558
SP17326281
SP17576976
SP19232975
SP20213359
SP20626773
SP21303768
SP22272942
SP22346264
SP24384466
SP25596080
SP38565768
EM01072977
EM01215877
EM01264678
EM01275971
EM01385677
EM01424350
EM02048083
EM03043334
EM03043946
EM03123459
EM03486477
EM04122332
EM05192741
EM06476879
EM06496368
EM07115280
EM07182731
EM08161820
EM08222741
EM08444658
EM09273845
EM09284975
EM10111654
EM14395455
EM14467377
EM15175073
EM16244755
EM18506280
EM20255982
EM20282958
EM21435061
EM22376981
EM22397881
EM24295076
EM26284055
EM26306471
EM26364072
EM29347983
EM29606977
EM31324071
EM33424457
EM34586280
EM35485060
EM41425461
EM47626482
EM48537180
EM59607382
Candis Hidden Gems FAQs
I can’t remember my membership number
We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.
Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?
Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.
How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?
In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.
In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.
In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.
In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.
In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix
I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?
Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.
I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?
As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.
Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?
This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.
Help, none of these questions answers my query!
Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.
1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question
2. You [email protected]
3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.