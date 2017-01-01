Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems March 2017
Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!
Candis Lucky Numbers
If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.
Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500
03182933
07274041
08156162
Each number here wins £25
01021743
01021821
01023853
01041166
01111315
01146081
01193683
01206675
01263657
01265565
01307083
01337583
01355058
01457982
01555862
01596778
02041771
02073365
02083158
02091027
02092228
02095055
02116368
02117483
02121418
02122472
02123571
02162643
02164962
02214983
02244752
02273855
02284344
02344757
02395182
02414970
02525581
02535670
02536669
03094683
03111369
03122561
03123246
03134756
03141844
03153338
03173150
03192432
03264082
03273458
03383956
03556273
04162478
04165255
04166575
04182169
04183760
04192663
04222931
04234465
04235156
04235665
04256366
04263666
04275256
04284462
04303850
04307281
04343873
04355380
04374963
04376873
04465366
04485363
05073555
05093356
05101558
05103677
05117280
05123839
05124455
05134071
05143059
05157082
05172936
05232434
05254472
05626874
06072341
06083269
06084547
06115970
06212683
06232744
06344582
06455969
06485467
06547180
07143456
07172080
07285581
07344066
07415371
07454860
08101215
08105367
08154680
08164677
08167383
08193563
08213383
08213754
08233258
09192451
09202632
09244774
09354748
09415266
09515354
09566781
09687781
10125177
10143567
10273562
10314668
10333976
10343845
10636977
11185463
11223381
11254455
11255562
12185563
12315163
12404655
12445169
12545660
13193767
13205263
13212776
13214350
13253463
13255056
13267679
13286375
13355767
13363764
13536772
14152470
14195273
14212748
14263675
14324774
14394573
14465260
14566269
15174368
15295081
15386266
16182481
16183967
16193154
16222956
17213580
17264457
17364655
17415664
17546677
18202373
18207480
18273071
18276465
18285777
18414751
18445758
18475076
19233479
19536468
19555683
20252934
20263378
20506274
21227882
21407081
22232442
22284451
22313665
22454975
22507582
22567383
23286881
23335156
23414765
23445569
24285462
24406672
24477273
24577276
25273641
25303877
25486169
25505362
25586374
25586776
26308283
26477380
26586364
27356073
27365363
27457779
27545561
28293959
28566370
29303371
29314868
29384475
29466169
29587081
30375563
30404349
31384874
32353746
33343881
33414978
33416267
33555759
34646771
34697082
35697078
35708283
36375161
36384759
36446566
36465557
37656670
38436264
40536674
41467581
43444563
43474957
43477182
44455963
44666883
45556782
45637382
46748081
48616577
53707683
54627074
54707980
Candis Hidden Gems
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!
Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190
This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:
RB18214380
If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:
TOPAZ = TP
RUBY = RB
SAPPHIRE = SP
EMERALD = EM
Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!
Each number below WINS £50:
TP01093557
TP01143661
TP01204271
TP01326280
TP02063470
TP02073147
TP02091328
TP02137081
TP02365659
TP03051049
TP03091562
TP03166065
TP03216375
TP04176677
TP04193236
TP04194243
TP04245674
TP05222477
TP06194471
TP06446265
TP07374265
TP09174868
TP09206278
TP09242731
TP09566265
TP10216465
TP10397382
TP11455253
TP11456061
TP12132851
TP12141822
TP12213742
TP13183540
TP13396674
TP14233656
TP15203639
TP16174754
TP18304856
TP19254651
TP19506174
TP20387678
TP23257076
TP25384151
TP25394559
TP27414768
TP29314454
TP29385383
TP37495071
TP37547076
TP38505773
TP42575969
TP47485573
RB01121824
RB02132838
RB02213038
RB02394042
RB03075763
RB03375567
RB04244165
RB04326369
RB04394053
RB04535773
RB05173344
RB06256582
RB07314351
RB08214756
RB10235482
RB12161931
RB12273871
RB13647579
RB15345179
RB16274071
RB18195775
RB20343563
RB22567279
RB25286082
RB25506979
RB30545973
RB32748183
RB39596181
RB54636570
SP01051056
SP01134578
SP01293037
SP01313650
SP02153554
SP02163857
SP02196575
SP03174361
SP03285759
SP03386977
SP04133664
SP04161961
SP04174160
SP04212381
SP05122864
SP06136667
SP07126683
SP07555970
SP09196576
SP10123043
SP10152747
SP13284173
SP15315373
SP19274256
SP20303139
SP21277178
SP25284955
SP28657082
SP29313446
SP29313583
SP29757980
SP34446282
SP34485158
SP39454959
SP39636481
SP44636581
SP46515765
SP51596769
EM01114259
EM02163562
EM02192445
EM03133940
EM03173943
EM03232782
EM03374163
EM04216879
EM04517381
EM05177982
EM05192439
EM05244558
EM05417178
EM05556481
EM06163649
EM06547579
EM07192025
EM07376070
EM07586982
EM09196576
EM10235778
EM13164856
EM15233550
EM15515782
EM17274748
EM21465161
EM24565973
EM25273251
EM28434862
EM30497380
EM37464770
Candis Hidden Gems FAQs
I can’t remember my membership number
We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.
Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?
Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.
How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?
In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.
In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.
In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.
In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.
In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix
I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?
Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.
I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?
As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.
Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?
This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.
Help, none of these questions answers my query!
Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.
1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question
2. You can [email protected]
3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.