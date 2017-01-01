Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems March 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

03182933

07274041

08156162

Each number here wins £25

01021743

01021821

01023853

01041166

01111315

01146081

01193683

01206675

01263657

01265565

01307083

01337583

01355058

01457982

01555862

01596778

02041771

02073365

02083158

02091027

02092228

02095055

02116368

02117483

02121418

02122472

02123571

02162643

02164962

02214983

02244752

02273855

02284344

02344757

02395182

02414970

02525581

02535670

02536669

03094683

03111369

03122561

03123246

03134756

03141844

03153338

03173150

03192432

03264082

03273458

03383956

03556273

04162478

04165255

04166575

04182169

04183760

04192663

04222931

04234465

04235156

04235665

04256366

04263666

04275256

04284462

04303850

04307281

04343873

04355380

04374963

04376873

04465366

04485363

05073555

05093356

05101558

05103677

05117280

05123839

05124455

05134071

05143059

05157082

05172936

05232434

05254472

05626874

06072341

06083269

06084547

06115970

06212683

06232744

06344582

06455969

06485467

06547180

07143456

07172080

07285581

07344066

07415371

07454860

08101215

08105367

08154680

08164677

08167383

08193563

08213383

08213754

08233258

09192451

09202632

09244774

09354748

09415266

09515354

09566781

09687781

10125177

10143567

10273562

10314668

10333976

10343845

10636977

11185463

11223381

11254455

11255562

12185563

12315163

12404655

12445169

12545660

13193767

13205263

13212776

13214350

13253463

13255056

13267679

13286375

13355767

13363764

13536772

14152470

14195273

14212748

14263675

14324774

14394573

14465260

14566269

15174368

15295081

15386266

16182481

16183967

16193154

16222956

17213580

17264457

17364655

17415664

17546677

18202373

18207480

18273071

18276465

18285777

18414751

18445758

18475076

19233479

19536468

19555683

20252934

20263378

20506274

21227882

21407081

22232442

22284451

22313665

22454975

22507582

22567383

23286881

23335156

23414765

23445569

24285462

24406672

24477273

24577276

25273641

25303877

25486169

25505362

25586374

25586776

26308283

26477380

26586364

27356073

27365363

27457779

27545561

28293959

28566370

29303371

29314868

29384475

29466169

29587081

30375563

30404349

31384874

32353746

33343881

33414978

33416267

33555759

34646771

34697082

35697078

35708283

36375161

36384759

36446566

36465557

37656670

38436264

40536674

41467581

43444563

43474957

43477182

44455963

44666883

45556782

45637382

46748081

48616577

53707683

54627074

54707980

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

RB18214380

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01093557

TP01143661

TP01204271

TP01326280

TP02063470

TP02073147

TP02091328

TP02137081

TP02365659

TP03051049

TP03091562

TP03166065

TP03216375

TP04176677

TP04193236

TP04194243

TP04245674

TP05222477

TP06194471

TP06446265

TP07374265

TP09174868

TP09206278

TP09242731

TP09566265

TP10216465

TP10397382

TP11455253

TP11456061

TP12132851

TP12141822

TP12213742

TP13183540

TP13396674

TP14233656

TP15203639

TP16174754

TP18304856

TP19254651

TP19506174

TP20387678

TP23257076

TP25384151

TP25394559

TP27414768

TP29314454

TP29385383

TP37495071

TP37547076

TP38505773

TP42575969

TP47485573

RB01121824

RB02132838

RB02213038

RB02394042

RB03075763

RB03375567

RB04244165

RB04326369

RB04394053

RB04535773

RB05173344

RB06256582

RB07314351

RB08214756

RB10235482

RB12161931

RB12273871

RB13647579

RB15345179

RB16274071

RB18195775

RB20343563

RB22567279

RB25286082

RB25506979

RB30545973

RB32748183

RB39596181

RB54636570

SP01051056

SP01134578

SP01293037

SP01313650

SP02153554

SP02163857

SP02196575

SP03174361

SP03285759

SP03386977

SP04133664

SP04161961

SP04174160

SP04212381

SP05122864

SP06136667

SP07126683

SP07555970

SP09196576

SP10123043

SP10152747

SP13284173

SP15315373

SP19274256

SP20303139

SP21277178

SP25284955

SP28657082

SP29313446

SP29313583

SP29757980

SP34446282

SP34485158

SP39454959

SP39636481

SP44636581

SP46515765

SP51596769

EM01114259

EM02163562

EM02192445

EM03133940

EM03173943

EM03232782

EM03374163

EM04216879

EM04517381

EM05177982

EM05192439

EM05244558

EM05417178

EM05556481

EM06163649

EM06547579

EM07192025

EM07376070

EM07586982

EM09196576

EM10235778

EM13164856

EM15233550

EM15515782

EM17274748

EM21465161

EM24565973

EM25273251

EM28434862

EM30497380

EM37464770

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You can [email protected]

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400