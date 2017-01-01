Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems October 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

03052576

13336263

18236671

Each number here wins £25

01030734

01051324

01056673

01105263

01106683

01135278

01155076

01174461

01182577

01203262

01204256

01244780

01274160

01294862

01303372

01333559

01334464

01383973

01415564

01627278

02053857

02061459

02073361

02083062

02135669

02135962

02206674

02216569

02265769

02353661

02384871

02446283

02536064

02576568

02577377

03045874

03054666

03067173

03072835

03081158

03082049

03083335

03092650

03132761

03145883

03222377

03225254

03232940

03274578

03305373

03313668

03466670

03515260

03546771

03577576

03627478

03627881

04133448

04173536

04174547

04182851

04192833

04192965

04207074

04213442

04222552

04283373

04313267

04313557

04315658

04374046

04376369

04446773

04606769

05091657

05091782

05093682

05102261

05105764

05107182

05116270

05122653

05132235

05136582

05143855

05164581

05173782

05182135

05183682

05186268

05193033

05225779

05226776

05232983

05233981

05236063

05426979

05516872

06072771

06081323

06091132

06124561

06223347

06272957

06283448

06336378

06363860

06545667

07082750

07185871

07205253

07263841

07284858

07296071

07306364

07364561

07565982

08112229

08196375

08264349

08315067

08566567

08596676

09151765

09205176

09212539

09252759

09265276

09273781

09283265

10124977

10133551

10166069

10183464

10404549

11223064

11305367

12135268

12384668

12697879

13192123

13234456

13245177

13257077

13303144

13306870

13326673

13385582

13425467

13677176

14206574

14367578

14445763

15193055

15223239

15263573

15265477

16296377

16566164

16727982

17194059

17245869

17337579

17435883

17616582

18204665

18233363

18334469

18376882

18405568

18414559

18485782

19284750

19373878

20215457

20234370

20254859

20294246

20414359

20466075

20516279

20596582

21222841

22253272

22304479

22324371

22384045

22385155

22567374

22606266

22606874

22618081

23324954

23536875

24374759

24415558

24454669

24487879

25262756

25273641

25506979

25687883

26276678

26283080

26284561

26435661

26445976

26465758

27364248

27395469

27496083

28315269

28324360

28335975

28345960

28435256

28525574

28566566

28707980

29334952

29426271

30426371

31335678

31575969

32353765

32397582

32535466

32677076

33517076

33518183

33576178

34354652

34416972

34646774

34667274

35424347

35466883

36414569

36457172

36527879

36637276

39676872

40486475

43515275

44516770

45526076

45607580

46557480

51677178

65687779

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

RB09303754

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01244976

TP02054345

TP02123677

TP02296575

TP03041132

TP03114656

TP03183947

TP03226680

TP03345172

TP03365081

TP03525369

TP04097682

TP04137677

TP04206368

TP04366478

TP05192270

TP06133482

TP06455982

TP07172368

TP07218183

TP07283234

TP08325969

TP09225154

TP09263071

TP11333557

TP12132752

TP13171826

TP13335470

TP15293343

TP17474855

TP18486774

TP20306271

TP21242676

TP30456682

TP30508182

TP38636980

RB01245963

RB01264074

RB02041523

RB02095659

RB02102655

RB02165354

RB02232739

RB03304362

RB04273864

RB05142565

RB05144765

RB05195175

RB05202758

RB05222563

RB06215161

RB06455373

RB07081555

RB08293971

RB09253243

RB09276075

RB09324163

RB10204658

RB12466380

RB16273941

RB19222449

RB20324567

RB20435262

RB21505478

RB22485256

RB23557173

RB29325571

RB33596379

RB50525765

SP01113142

SP02043175

SP02060813

SP02135565

SP02556781

SP03045175

SP03074153

SP03084469

SP03095774

SP03235373

SP03242953

SP04162447

SP04182662

SP04405567

SP05112074

SP06214857

SP06384161

SP07475375

SP08156373

SP08173755

SP08444580

SP10214757

SP12172553

SP13697280

SP15374981

SP17264457

SP19386774

SP22296976

SP22324478

SP24515783

SP26536061

SP27487077

SP29464970

SP30498083

SP32404980

SP35535975

SP35647076

SP38545778

SP39597883

SP46636475

SP58657483

EM01023376

EM01102741

EM01161930

EM02052566

EM02264659

EM03062735

EM03171939

EM03294073

EM04142144

EM04222666

EM04247282

EM04262746

EM05134577

EM05304282

EM05365382

EM05376882

EM05566876

EM05626876

EM07081650

EM10283146

EM11225370

EM11253578

EM12183667

EM12313564

EM13303262

EM14183844

EM15486982

EM18374473

EM18394572

EM20212667

EM21224253

EM22244850

EM22246983

EM26536768

EM31568183

EM32484982

EM40556370

EM41424458

EM42525860

EM53646873

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if you prefer to fpd@candis.co.uk. The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You can email your query to customer@candis.co.uk

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400