Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems September 2017
Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!
Candis Lucky Numbers
If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.
Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500
04314775
09137375
40425861
Each number here wins £25
01033475
01041020
01043881
01065680
01066877
01085478
01093467
01103740
01111242
01132883
01164974
01176066
01196066
01222378
01222861
01232466
01334682
01346069
01445163
01455153
01666780
02045467
02063877
02091012
02102261
02104783
02125463
02125671
02143354
02153569
02186272
02223948
02355361
02415175
02607477
02616781
03043246
03044683
03050674
03083141
03112462
03205171
03246882
03293261
03313358
03344254
03414344
04051417
04053353
04085776
04085963
04093654
04094774
04101464
04102454
04113168
04122060
04122451
04123738
04152239
04154183
04175760
04183681
04185176
04195154
04203335
04208083
04213962
04234362
04253771
04273659
04296279
04345258
04364664
04373849
04506379
04525782
04545983
05060728
05072228
05081670
05102137
05102564
05114565
05134660
05142558
05173081
05184854
05195969
05203476
05212971
05214378
05215483
05225269
05266675
05273338
05274275
05284149
05456776
05536165
05585970
05677182
06091461
06142127
06154349
06184272
06225960
06235279
06253443
06295762
06384143
06435968
06525379
07084153
07142043
07186573
07255259
07263643
07366678
07376071
07437279
08101871
09175475
09345459
09454667
09555869
10112070
10115161
10245777
10295877
10556266
11174976
11243347
11284154
12132341
12172156
12243755
12244665
12254676
12425359
12455570
12465069
12628283
13144281
13165172
13185773
13253352
13263882
13273152
13277071
13283843
13304062
13374253
13384255
13707677
14174074
14193047
14283680
14306778
14334851
14367080
14377172
14447174
14626781
15174649
15203857
15233760
15275051
15297382
15303349
15313255
15366062
16172244
16333852
16354060
17203050
17204276
17204478
17557382
17598183
18313445
18397479
18404178
19253271
19417281
19434761
19456177
20224071
20235662
20242755
20687579
21344765
21384057
21596476
22232530
22242880
22307280
22344855
22446871
24273251
24395361
25344954
25495379
25555972
26283279
26314075
26316271
26397781
26657081
26657179
27496270
28364152
28566680
28596177
30345774
30365365
30424750
30637382
31436081
31454657
32363861
32395770
32414780
32446279
32456579
32506673
32737681
34353680
34398283
34406974
34426683
36414860
36506375
36527080
37387980
37425659
37546381
38395783
39495477
40737578
41495458
42435269
42455766
42606583
51616970
54566782
58676875
59616477
59667076
64677679
Candis Hidden Gems
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!
Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190
This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:
RB02404575
If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:
TOPAZ = TP
RUBY = RB
SAPPHIRE = SP
EMERALD = EM
Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!
Each number below WINS £50:
TP01102437
TP01132444
TP02104666
TP02496269
TP03062140
TP03385768
TP04052555
TP04084569
TP04185775
TP04285673
TP04303246
TP04454879
TP05135774
TP05186669
TP08133460
TP08181956
TP08222461
TP08293971
TP09325259
TP11184358
TP11526163
TP12155260
TP12156578
TP12286877
TP12416773
TP13354665
TP14354254
TP14425972
TP15163969
TP17447781
TP19284056
TP21414657
TP28323573
TP29435457
TP33598082
TP35437883
TP39586779
TP41474977
RB01026881
RB01076176
RB01146683
RB01193235
RB01425363
RB02111761
RB02162381
RB02205363
RB02272852
RB03257276
RB04196278
RB04205672
RB04395179
RB04567380
RB05174962
RB05192750
RB06285066
RB08142526
RB08264053
RB09162136
RB17182169
RB18647680
RB19306881
RB19333873
RB19467278
RB20213061
RB20606176
RB21506162
RB22323859
RB22405873
RB25264051
RB29304159
RB34405762
RB44476680
SP02184276
SP03062158
SP03232543
SP03567983
SP04054160
SP04124854
SP04222742
SP05126478
SP05135865
SP05165864
SP06092259
SP06151957
SP06263480
SP06435356
SP06468182
SP06477078
SP07396264
SP08193740
SP08293865
SP10386062
SP11304963
SP14253744
SP15162055
SP16202324
SP17222842
SP20294345
SP21323958
SP21535976
SP27366165
SP33345561
SP41435266
SP41555779
SP44495861
SP50656779
SP57636579
EM02167478
EM02274063
EM03052082
EM03086879
EM03176567
EM03357483
EM04062249
EM04075677
EM05060840
EM05063261
EM05184961
EM06104660
EM07205156
EM07425561
EM08101170
EM08151962
EM09286477
EM09387377
EM09546271
EM10233273
EM11202542
EM11294367
EM12466380
EM13165758
EM13596568
EM14154659
EM15305474
EM15313270
EM15356065
EM17283742
EM17567479
EM20344566
EM20344974
EM21266079
EM21364654
EM22356570
EM24345982
EM36535661
EM38475964
EM42436172
EM55626371
EM56587983
EM69788083
Candis Hidden Gems FAQs
I can’t remember my membership number
We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.
Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?
Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.
How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?
In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.
In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.
In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.
In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.
In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix
I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?
Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.
I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?
As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.
Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?
This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if you prefer to fpd@candis.co.uk. The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.
Help, none of these questions answers my query!
Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.
1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question
2. You can email your query to customer@candis.co.uk
3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.