Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems September 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

04314775

09137375

40425861

Each number here wins £25

01033475

01041020

01043881

01065680

01066877

01085478

01093467

01103740

01111242

01132883

01164974

01176066

01196066

01222378

01222861

01232466

01334682

01346069

01445163

01455153

01666780

02045467

02063877

02091012

02102261

02104783

02125463

02125671

02143354

02153569

02186272

02223948

02355361

02415175

02607477

02616781

03043246

03044683

03050674

03083141

03112462

03205171

03246882

03293261

03313358

03344254

03414344

04051417

04053353

04085776

04085963

04093654

04094774

04101464

04102454

04113168

04122060

04122451

04123738

04152239

04154183

04175760

04183681

04185176

04195154

04203335

04208083

04213962

04234362

04253771

04273659

04296279

04345258

04364664

04373849

04506379

04525782

04545983

05060728

05072228

05081670

05102137

05102564

05114565

05134660

05142558

05173081

05184854

05195969

05203476

05212971

05214378

05215483

05225269

05266675

05273338

05274275

05284149

05456776

05536165

05585970

05677182

06091461

06142127

06154349

06184272

06225960

06235279

06253443

06295762

06384143

06435968

06525379

07084153

07142043

07186573

07255259

07263643

07366678

07376071

07437279

08101871

09175475

09345459

09454667

09555869

10112070

10115161

10245777

10295877

10556266

11174976

11243347

11284154

12132341

12172156

12243755

12244665

12254676

12425359

12455570

12465069

12628283

13144281

13165172

13185773

13253352

13263882

13273152

13277071

13283843

13304062

13374253

13384255

13707677

14174074

14193047

14283680

14306778

14334851

14367080

14377172

14447174

14626781

15174649

15203857

15233760

15275051

15297382

15303349

15313255

15366062

16172244

16333852

16354060

17203050

17204276

17204478

17557382

17598183

18313445

18397479

18404178

19253271

19417281

19434761

19456177

20224071

20235662

20242755

20687579

21344765

21384057

21596476

22232530

22242880

22307280

22344855

22446871

24273251

24395361

25344954

25495379

25555972

26283279

26314075

26316271

26397781

26657081

26657179

27496270

28364152

28566680

28596177

30345774

30365365

30424750

30637382

31436081

31454657

32363861

32395770

32414780

32446279

32456579

32506673

32737681

34353680

34398283

34406974

34426683

36414860

36506375

36527080

37387980

37425659

37546381

38395783

39495477

40737578

41495458

42435269

42455766

42606583

51616970

54566782

58676875

59616477

59667076

64677679

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

RB02404575

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01102437

TP01132444

TP02104666

TP02496269

TP03062140

TP03385768

TP04052555

TP04084569

TP04185775

TP04285673

TP04303246

TP04454879

TP05135774

TP05186669

TP08133460

TP08181956

TP08222461

TP08293971

TP09325259

TP11184358

TP11526163

TP12155260

TP12156578

TP12286877

TP12416773

TP13354665

TP14354254

TP14425972

TP15163969

TP17447781

TP19284056

TP21414657

TP28323573

TP29435457

TP33598082

TP35437883

TP39586779

TP41474977

RB01026881

RB01076176

RB01146683

RB01193235

RB01425363

RB02111761

RB02162381

RB02205363

RB02272852

RB03257276

RB04196278

RB04205672

RB04395179

RB04567380

RB05174962

RB05192750

RB06285066

RB08142526

RB08264053

RB09162136

RB17182169

RB18647680

RB19306881

RB19333873

RB19467278

RB20213061

RB20606176

RB21506162

RB22323859

RB22405873

RB25264051

RB29304159

RB34405762

RB44476680

SP02184276

SP03062158

SP03232543

SP03567983

SP04054160

SP04124854

SP04222742

SP05126478

SP05135865

SP05165864

SP06092259

SP06151957

SP06263480

SP06435356

SP06468182

SP06477078

SP07396264

SP08193740

SP08293865

SP10386062

SP11304963

SP14253744

SP15162055

SP16202324

SP17222842

SP20294345

SP21323958

SP21535976

SP27366165

SP33345561

SP41435266

SP41555779

SP44495861

SP50656779

SP57636579

EM02167478

EM02274063

EM03052082

EM03086879

EM03176567

EM03357483

EM04062249

EM04075677

EM05060840

EM05063261

EM05184961

EM06104660

EM07205156

EM07425561

EM08101170

EM08151962

EM09286477

EM09387377

EM09546271

EM10233273

EM11202542

EM11294367

EM12466380

EM13165758

EM13596568

EM14154659

EM15305474

EM15313270

EM15356065

EM17283742

EM17567479

EM20344566

EM20344974

EM21266079

EM21364654

EM22356570

EM24345982

EM36535661

EM38475964

EM42436172

EM55626371

EM56587983

EM69788083

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if you prefer to fpd@candis.co.uk. The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You can email your query to customer@candis.co.uk

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400